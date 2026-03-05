East Airport Homeowners Urged to Recognise Ownership After Court Rulings

The Numo Kofi Anum Family of Teshie has issued a formal pre-litigation notice to the RGEA Homeowners Association over approximately 123 acres of land at the East Airport Residential Area in Accra, warning of possible legal action if its ownership is not formally recognised within 14 days.

The land in question covers areas including Silver Bells, Golden Gate 1 and 2, and parts of Platinum Estates.

In a statement issued through its lawyers, Azizbamba & Associates, the Family said ownership of the land has been conclusively determined by Ghana’s Superior Courts of Judicature.

According to the letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to the Executive Committee of the RGEA Homeowners Association, the High Court entered judgment in favour of the Family in 2009.

That decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in 2012 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2014, confirming the Family’s allodial title to the land.

The Family further noted that on March 28, 2024, the High Court again reaffirmed its title and directed that valuation and negotiations be undertaken within 12 months, failing which the Family would be at liberty to recover possession.

Homeowners ‘Bound by Court Decisions’

The letter, signed by Dr Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba, solicitor for the Family, stated that members of the Association who acquired their interests directly or indirectly from Regimanuel-Gray Limited are legally bound by the earlier court judgments.

It argued that as “privies in estate and purchasers pendente lite,” the homeowners cannot assert any superior interest in the land.

The Family maintains that continued occupation of the land without formal regularisation amounts to trespass and exposes occupants to claims for recovery of possession, mesne profits, interest at commercial rates, damages and legal costs.

Demands Within 14 Days

The Family is demanding that, within 14 days of receiving the notice, the Association and affected homeowners formally recognise the Numo Kofi Anum Family as the lawful allodial owners of the land, indicate their willingness to regularise their occupation, commence engagement towards structured ground rent arrangements pending formal documentation, and provide a verified register of all members occupying or claiming interests in the land, including plot identification and property descriptions.

The letter further states that each developed property on the land should agree in principle to the payment of annual ground rent, subject to valuation and formalisation.

Legal Action Threatened

The Family has warned that failure to respond satisfactorily within the 14-day period will result in the commencement or continuation of legal proceedings without further notice.

In any such action, the Family says it will seek declarations affirming its ownership of the 123 acres, orders for recovery of possession, mesne profits (including continuing mesne profits), compensation for unlawful occupation, annual ground rent, interest at prevailing commercial rates, general damages for trespass and legal costs.

The notice also states that affected homeowners retain the right to pursue indemnity or contribution from Regimanuel-Gray Limited, noting that the Family’s decision to deal directly with occupants stems from what it describes as the developer’s prolonged refusal to engage meaningfully and respect final court judgments.

Copies to State Authorities

Copies of the notice were sent to the Chairman of the Council of State, the National Security Secretariat, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, the National Investigation Bureau, and all affected homeowners.

While reiterating its readiness to adopt what it described as a “structured and humane approach” to regularisation, the Family stressed that continued occupation without formal attornment is legally untenable.