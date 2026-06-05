East African Lawmaker Warns Over Food System Control

A senior East African lawmaker has warned that Africa risks a new form of colonization if it loses control of its food, seed and policy systems.

Gideon Gatpan Thoar, who chairs the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources, made the remarks on The Battle for African Agriculture, a podcast hosted by Million Belay of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA).

Gatpan said agriculture is the backbone of African economies and cannot be protected without strong laws, but he cautioned that regional rules are often poorly implemented and political will inconsistent. He said EALA works to harmonise agricultural laws across member states, while admitting that enforcement remains a serious weakness.

He pointed to pressures facing smallholder farmers, including unequal competition with large corporations, land grabbing, limited access to finance, poor irrigation and thin extension services. His committee is reviewing the East African Community (EAC) Seed and Plant Varieties Bill, 2025, which was introduced to EALA in June 2025 to harmonise seed laws across the bloc. Farmer groups and civil society organisations have warned the draft could weaken informal seed saving and favour commercial seed systems, while its promoters present it as a step toward regional integration and food security.

Gatpan voiced strong support for agroecology and food sovereignty, urging protection for local seed producers, plant breeders and indigenous farming systems. He argued that the Green Revolution model has been driven from outside with heavy financial backing, and that Africa can feed itself without surrendering control over health, safety and its own systems.

He also raised concern about genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biodigital technologies and data governance, urging caution toward tools that alter genes or move African data off the continent, particularly when financed externally. Africa, he said, should treat data as a source of power and wealth, interrupt external data extraction, and build systems that local communities can shape and control.

The podcast, produced with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), releases new episodes weekly. The seed bill remains before Gatpan’s committee.