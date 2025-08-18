East Africa Breaks Ground on Landmark Cross-Border Railway

Tanzania and Burundi have officially begun construction on a modern railway line directly linking the two nations, marking East Africa’s first cross-border standard gauge railway (SGR) project.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa laid the foundation stone at Uvinza, Tanzania, for the 240-kilometre line stretching to Musongati in Burundi. He assured citizens of both nations that the $2.15 billion project will start on time and fundamentally reshape regional transport.

Prime Minister Majaliwa highlighted dramatic travel and freight improvements. “Passengers will journey from Musongati to Dar es Salaam in just one day,” he stated. “Cargo currently taking four grueling days by truck from Dar es Salaam to Bujumbura will complete the trip in a mere 20 hours.” He emphasized the railway’s potential to unlock significant new investment and strengthen the economic partnership between the neighbours.

For Burundi, President Evariste Ndayishimiye called the project a long-awaited solution, crucial for exporting the country’s substantial mineral resources, particularly nickel. “Many questioned how we’d move these minerals efficiently. This railway provides the clear answer,” Ndayishimiye declared. He also expressed a shared ambition to eventually extend the line further west, potentially reaching the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Atlantic coast.

China Railway Group Limited will lead construction of the fully electrified line, built to the international standard gauge of 1,435 mm. The project is slated for completion within five years, aiming for 2030. Officials from both countries anticipate the railway will become a vital corridor, accelerating economic growth across the region and boosting broader East African integration efforts. It promises to cut transit times and costs significantly for people and goods.