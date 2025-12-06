Easing Inflation Offers Ghanaian Traders Festive Sales Boost

Ghanaian traders are preparing for a potentially profitable Christmas season as easing inflation creates favorable market conditions with improved pricing flexibility and stronger consumer purchasing power.

November 2025 data from the Ghana Statistical Service shows headline inflation dropped to 6.3 percent, down from 8.0 percent in October, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declining price pressures. Food and non alcoholic beverage inflation fell sharply to 6.6 percent from 9.5 percent the previous month, offering traders rare opportunities to maximize sales during the festive period.

The combined easing means goods are cheaper to procure, allowing traders to stock larger quantities without drastically increasing prices for consumers. Lower procurement costs combined with stable exchange rates have created market conditions that many traders describe as the most favorable in recent years heading into the Christmas shopping season.

Market traders across major urban centers report noticing the price moderation as seasonal shopping accelerates. Prices of tomatoes, onions, yams, plantain, cassava, eggs, oil, imported rice and other staples have either risen modestly or dropped slightly over the past three months, creating more predictable pricing environments that help both traders and consumers plan purchases.

Both locally produced and imported items have contributed to the overall inflation decline. Locally produced foods saw inflation fall from 8.0 percent to 6.8 percent, while imported items fell more steeply from 7.8 percent to 5.0 percent, reflecting improved currency stability and smoother supply chains. Goods overall moderated from 9.3 percent to 7.3 percent, giving traders more flexibility in pricing strategies during the pre Christmas rush.

The cedi’s relative stability in recent months, strengthened by higher cocoa and gold prices, has helped moderate costs for imported food products that many households rely on during the holiday season. As of November 2025, the local currency appreciated by 32.2 percent against the United States dollar, 26.4 percent against the British pound, and 18.8 percent against the euro, according to Bank of Ghana data.

However, market dynamics remain complex as consumers mount pressure on businesses to reduce prices further to reflect the improved macroeconomic indicators. Ghana Union Traders Association President Joseph Obeng told Graphic Online that nearly 80 percent of items in the market have responded to the cedi’s strong performance, with spare parts dropping drastically and imported goods showing noticeable price reductions.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mark Badu Aboagye explained that reduced inflation means the rate at which prices increase has slowed rather than signaling automatic price decreases. He noted that businesses consider multiple factors beyond inflation and exchange rates when setting prices, including transportation costs, storage expenses, and other operational overheads that remain elevated.

Month on month food inflation rose 1.1 percent in November, indicating demand is picking up as households prepare for the festive season, but not yet at levels that threaten price stability. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu attributed the decline to improved domestic supply conditions, reduced transportation costs and stable exchange rates supporting both locally produced and imported items.

Regional differences persist across the country. The Savannah Region recorded the lowest inflation at negative 0.02 percent, while the North East registered the highest at 12.2 percent. Five regions including Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Western contributed about 79.1 percent of overall inflation, with Greater Accra alone accounting for 25.4 percent.

Despite improved macroeconomic indicators, some traders report mixed business conditions heading into Christmas. At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle livestock market in December 2024, traders expressed concerns over poor sales compared to previous years, attributing the situation not to high prices but to a general lack of money in circulation following election period uncertainties.

Prices for staples remain sensitive to seasonal factors. A paint bucket of tomatoes that sold for GH¢150 recently dropped to GH¢130, though traders predict increases in December as demand intensifies. Similarly, the price of 2.2 kilograms of onions imported from Niger has fluctuated between GH¢50 and GH¢80 in the last three months.

Live poultry currently sells at GH¢220 for a broiler and GH¢150 for a layer, slightly lower than prices a few months ago, while frozen chicken sells at GH¢40 per kilogram for broilers and GH¢50 per kilogram for layers. These relatively stable prices reflect the broader trend of moderating food costs that should support consumer spending during the festive season.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improving inflation conditions by cutting its benchmark monetary policy rate by a cumulative 1,000 basis points throughout 2025, bringing it down to 18 percent. The rate cuts followed an improved economic outlook and expectations for inflation to fall further as Ghana emerges from its most severe economic crisis in decades.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasized that sustaining inflation gains would require continued fiscal discipline and investments in food systems including irrigation, storage facilities and efficient distribution networks. He advised households to budget intentionally during this period of falling inflation while encouraging businesses to pass cost savings to consumers where possible.

Import dependent items remain sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations despite recent cedi stability. Any unexpected currency depreciation in coming weeks could reverse some of the price moderation achieved in recent months, particularly for processed foods and ingredients sourced from international markets.

If current trends hold, 2025 could see one of the most profitable Christmas periods for traders in recent years, as easing prices and lower general inflation meet sustained consumer demand. The confluence of declining food inflation, reduced interest rates and improved macroeconomic indicators provides Ghanaian families with notably improved conditions for holiday spending compared to the challenging environment of 2023 and early 2024.