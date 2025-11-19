Earl Gold Denies Worker Death Caused by Smoke

Earl International Group Gold Ghana Limited has refuted media reports attributing the death of an underground worker to smoke inhalation, stating that no evidence supports such claims.

Maxwell Zong, an underground Drilling Assistant, died at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga on October 22 after collapsing at the mining site. The company’s Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), Albert Azongo, disputed reports that smoke or gas inhalation caused the death.

According to Azongo, Zong was working with colleagues in an underground area during the morning shift. Around 10:30 am, the team moved to a waiting station for the cage elevator to surface. While waiting with his colleagues, Zong suddenly fell from where he was sitting.

“A colleague who was sitting next to him quickly held him while the others rushed to support,” Azongo explained. Emergency alarms were raised immediately, and safety officers along with a medical officer attended to him before rushing him to the hospital.

The company proposed a comprehensive postmortem to establish the cause of death, but the family declined the request, citing their beliefs and values. Azongo emphasized that understanding what caused the sudden death was necessary for establishing truth and determining compensation according to law.

He also denied reports that Zong was sent underground shortly after blasting operations. The company conducts blasts only at night between 7 pm and 10 pm, while Zong reported for the morning shift at 7 am.

The death triggered protests by workers on November 13. According to the company, 35 workers violated the Human Resources Policy by absenting from work without permission for five days. Company policy requires termination for employees who fail to report for three consecutive days without permission or plausible reason within a month.

The workers initially requested a day off following their colleague’s death on October 23, which the company granted. Subsequently, workers demanded a spiritual cleansing exercise before returning to work. The company indicated such an exercise would be arranged after consultations with traditional authorities.

Workers later raised concerns about blasting times for Shaft 3, and the company changed the schedule. However, workers continued to refuse returning to work, prompting the terminations.

Earl International has proposed re-engaging the terminated workers under a subsidiary company providing mining support services, where they would work as contract staff rather than direct employees. The workers have objected to this arrangement, creating the current standoff.

The company disputed claims about poor ventilation systems at Shaft 3, describing them as a shift from the initial reasons workers gave for refusing to report. Azongo stated that checks with the community Chief revealed he never requested the spiritual cleansing exercise.

The company said it cooperated with Zong’s family and met all obligations relating to the death, leading to a resolution satisfactory to both parties. Management expressed hope for further engagements to resolve the protest matter with workers and stakeholders.

Earl International Group Gold Ghana Limited operates the Gbane Gold Project in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region. The company employs approximately 1,000 Ghanaians, with around 80 percent coming from the host district.