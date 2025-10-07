Eagle Sight Productions Represents Ghana at International Broadcast Convention in Amsterdam

Ghanaian film production company, Eagle Sight Productions, proudly represented Ghana at this year’s International Broadcast Convention (IBC) held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The team, led by film producer and director McLord Ice, attended the prestigious global media and entertainment exhibition alongside Ronnie Ato Paintsil, Production Manager, and Eric Kofi Baiden, Production Coordinator.

According to the team, the IBC experience was not only insightful but also opened doors for new collaborations and technological partnerships.

“We had productive engagements with major international companies, including the Netherlands-based Egripment, known for its world-class grip equipment, and SWIT, a renowned brand in film equipment distribution,” McLord said.

One of the highlights of the convention was a special meeting with representatives from the China-based company, Panyan, where the team met the lead designer of Panyan equipment. The designer presented McLord with a signed Panyan Magliner accessory, symbolizing a promising partnership for future film technology exchange.

Eagle Sight Productions extended its appreciation to the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Ghana and the Ambassador for their invaluable support in facilitating travel arrangements and visas for the team’s participation.

Upon their return to Ghana, the production house has moved into pre-production for an upcoming documentary film, which they aim to submit to one of the top film festivals in the Netherlands.

“This experience has deepened our commitment to telling authentic African stories using the latest in global film technology,” the director added.

The International Broadcast Convention (IBC) is one of the world’s leading events for broadcast and media professionals, attracting thousands of participants from across the globe each year.