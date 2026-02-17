SIC Insurance pays out GHC107.6m in claims, bolsters policyholder trust

SIC Insurance PLC has paid out GH¢107.6 million in claims across various insurance policies in 2025, demonstrating its strong liquidity position and commitment to policyholders.

“The significant claims payout reflects our robust reinsurance arrangements and financial capacity to promptly settle claims, assuring customers of reliable support during unforeseen events,” said Mr James Agyeinim Boateng, Managing Director of SIC Insurance.

According to Mr Agyeinim Boateng, in his Facebook post, the payments underscored the company’s mission to protect clients and help them recover quickly from losses.

“Insurance is a safety net that helps you bounce back when life throws you a curveball,” it read.

He noted that SIC Insurance remained focused on strengthening its operations and providing reliable insurance coverage to individuals and businesses nationwide.