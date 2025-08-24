€45 Million Solar Project to Power 50,000 Homes in Benin

Pan-African energy developer AXIAN Energy has launched construction of four solar power plants across Benin in partnership with local investor SIKA Capital, marking the company’s entry into the West African nation’s renewable energy market.

The €45 million initiative will establish solar facilities in Bohicon, Parakou, Djougou, and Natitingou with a combined capacity of 50 megawatts. The plants are designed to supply clean electricity to approximately 50,000 households while advancing Benin’s goal of achieving 30% renewable energy in its national mix by 2030.

Development finance institutions will provide €35 million in project financing, reflecting confidence in both the technical viability and expected socioeconomic impact of the solar infrastructure. The remaining investment comes from the project partners and other private sources.

AXIAN Energy CEO Benjamin Memmi described the project as a decisive milestone for expanding renewable energy access across the region. He emphasized the collaboration with Beninese authorities and SIKA Capital in delivering infrastructure that will create a more resilient energy foundation for the country.

SIKA Capital Chairman Tchegnon Amoussou highlighted five years of preparation working closely with government officials and local communities in the four target cities. He characterized the project as Benin’s first independent renewable energy producer and evidence of the country’s attractiveness for infrastructure investment.

The solar plants will integrate with Benin’s national electricity grid through partnerships with state-owned SBPE and SBEE, the country’s primary electricity generation and distribution companies. Both the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines and the Ministry of Economy and Finance are actively supporting the initiative.

AXIAN Energy operates renewable energy projects across nine African countries with a current portfolio of 183 megawatts and development pipeline exceeding 800 megawatts. The company targets over one gigawatt of installed renewable capacity by 2030 as part of its pan-African expansion strategy.

For SIKA Capital, the Benin solar project represents a significant step in its regional development ambitions. The Cotonou-based company focuses on renewable and transitional energy investments across West Africa, drawing on shareholder expertise from previous projects totaling more than 200 megawatts.

The four solar installations will be strategically distributed across different regions of Benin, ensuring broad geographic coverage and grid stability benefits. Construction timelines and commercial operation dates were not specified in the announcement.

Benin’s renewable energy transition has gained momentum in recent years as the government seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and improve energy security. The country’s 2030 renewable energy target aligns with broader West African regional goals for sustainable power generation.

The project announcement comes as African nations increasingly attract international investment in solar and wind projects, driven by abundant natural resources and growing electricity demand from expanding urban populations.