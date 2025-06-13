E/R: Hope Restores In Akwatia

The pervasiveness of youth into gold mining as a means of life security faces asidous challenges and uncertainties , and is high time the nation begun looking at other sustainable alternatives as sources of livelihood for the constantly growing youth according to a philanthropist, Mr. Danyame .

The C E O of Danyame Group of Companies , Mr. Daniel Kofi Nyame aka Danyame , an entrepreneur and philanthropist has reiterated the need to empower the Ghanaian youth in various field of endeavour to be self reliant and innovative contributing their quota to their families and nation as a whole .

Danyame has emphasised the need to avert any attempts of negligence of developing and securing the well-being of the youth to ensure socio-economic and political development and sustainability in the country .

In the light of the seeming risks and the relevance of restoring hope in the potentials of youth , Mr . Daniel Nyame has gone to the assistance of the youth in the Denkyembour District of Easttern Region with a special initiative dubbed ‘ Danyame Youth Entrepreneurs Support Program ‘ . The program seeks to support youth entrepreneurs from 18years old to 39 years old and within the Akwatia and its environs with some seed capital to harness their potential through innovation culminating into a secured livelihood

Danyame has indicated that guidance and training would be offered to all applicants of the program by competent management enhancing efficacy and effectiveness .

He therefore calls on all well to do individuals and other philanthropists in their little ways to cushion the government in empowering the growing youth for a secured livelihood .