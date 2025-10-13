DVLA to roll out biometric international driver’s licenses and vehicle permits in 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to introduce biometric International Driver’s Licenses (IDLs) and International Vehicle Permits (IVPs) in 2026 as part of efforts to enhance the global recognition and security of Ghanaian travel documents.

This strategic initiative, announced by DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey, is aimed at aligning Ghana’s international driving documentation with international standards and protocols, particularly under the United Nations Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, to which Ghana is a signatory.

Currently, some Ghanaian IDLs and IVPs have been rejected in certain foreign countries, posing challenges for Ghanaians driving or travelling abroad.

Mr Kotey explained that the introduction of biometric features is designed to resolve these challenges permanently, ensuring that Ghanaian drivers and vehicles are fully recognised globally.

“As part of our commitment to improving service delivery and meeting international standards, the DVLA will soon roll out Biometric International Driver’s Licenses and Vehicle Permits. This upgrade will ensure global acceptance and enhance document security,” he stated.

The new biometric documents will feature a biodata page, fully complying with the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) specifications. This will make Ghana’s IDLs and IVPs machine-readable, tamper-proof, and verifiable across international borders, similar to modern passports.

Mr Kotey emphasised that the upgrade will strengthen the credibility of Ghana’s transport documentation and position the country as a regional leader in adopting global transportation standards.

The issuance of the biometric IDLs and IVPs will begin at all DVLA stations nationwide in 2026, making the service accessible to both Ghanaians living in the country and those abroad.

The move is expected to simplify international travel for Ghanaian drivers, facilitate cross-border vehicle use, and enhance the country’s compliance with global transport regulations.

“This initiative will provide Ghanaians with internationally recognised driving and vehicle documents that meet the highest global standards,” Mr Kotey noted.

By introducing these biometric travel documents, the DVLA is not only improving security and authenticity but also boosting the mobility and confidence of Ghanaian drivers on the global stage.

The Authority is expected to roll out public education campaigns ahead of the 2026 launch to familiarise citizens with the application process and benefits of the new system.