DVLA Suspends New Vehicle Licence Plates Rollout Over Legislative and Legal Hurdles

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has suspended the planned rollout of new vehicle number plates, initially scheduled to take effect on January 2, 2026, citing unresolved legal and legislative challenges.

In a statement announced by DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey at a press conference in Accra on December 24, 2025, the Authority explained that while Parliament successfully amended the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), the necessary changes to the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180), which governs the design and specifications of vehicle licence plates, were not passed before Parliament adjourned on Friday, December 19, 2025. As a result, the legal framework required to support the introduction of the new plates remains incomplete.

“Until the legislative requirements are fully settled, we are unable to proceed with the rollout of the new RFID-embedded licence plates,” the DVLA stated. The new plates were designed to incorporate modern technology, including Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), to promote traceability and enhance road safety.

The DVLA announced in August 2025 a plan to abolish displaying the year of registration on vehicle number plates from January 2, 2026. The new system was instead going to identify vehicles by the region in which they were registered, for example, “Greater Accra” written on top of the plate, followed by the vehicle’s unique four digit number and a code showing the zone within which the vehicle was registered.

Aside from the legislative gap, the suspension comes in the wake of an injunction filed by the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana (VEMAG). The suit was filed by BEMENCO Embossment Ltd and 26 other plaintiffs at the High Court in Accra on Monday, December 22, 2025, seeking to restrain the DVLA from rolling out digital or new vehicle registration plates starting January 2026.

VEMAG raised concerns over the implementation process, including allegations that the DVLA did not advertise for tenders nor obtain approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to sole source the contract, thereby violating the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663). They described the decision as illegal, discriminatory, and an abuse of administrative authority, particularly in overlooking dozens of Ghanaian owned companies that have invested heavily in the sector. The injunction has effectively placed additional legal constraints on the Authority’s ability to move forward with the new licensing system, even as efforts continue to address outstanding regulatory issues.

According to VEMAG, on October 27, 2025, the DVLA Chief Executive Officer informed members at a meeting that the Authority had awarded the contract for both the manufacture and embossment of number plates to one individual, Dr Nyarko Esumadu Appiah of Original Manufacturing and Embossment, also known as Daasebre.

In the interim, the DVLA has assured the public that vehicles currently using Departure from Port (DP) stickers and DV plates can continue to operate legally. “Owners of vehicles with DP stickers and DV plates may continue using them until a time limit is communicated by the Authority,” the statement said.

The DVLA appealed for public understanding, stating that it remains committed to rolling out the new licence plate system once all legal and regulatory requirements have been fully resolved.