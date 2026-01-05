DVLA Suspends New Number Plates Pending Legislative Approval

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has suspended the planned rollout of new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) embedded number plates originally scheduled for January 2, 2026, after Parliament failed to pass necessary amendments to supporting legislation before adjourning for recess. Director of Corporate Affairs Stephen Attuh clarified Monday that the suspension stems from incomplete legislative processes rather than any legal action against the Authority.

The DVLA announced the suspension in a December 24, 2025 press statement, explaining that while Parliament successfully amended the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), specific provisions in Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2180, the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, were not passed before Parliament went on recess Friday, December 19. Until the legislative requirements are fully settled, authorities cannot proceed with rolling out RFID embedded licence plates, the statement declared.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Breakfast Show on January 2, Attuh explained that under regulation 10 of L.I. 2180, the law specifies everything that must appear on vehicle number plates. If features not spelled out in the L.I. are introduced, the action would be illegal, he emphasized. The specific regulations in L.I. 2180, which require amendment before introducing the new plates, were not successfully completed before Parliament’s recess. Being a law guiding institution, that regime must be in place before rolling out new licence plates.

Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, had announced the suspension at a December 24 press conference in Accra, noting that the proposed amendments to legislation had not completed the required 21 sitting days in Parliament before the recent recess. The CEO expressed optimism that the delay would be short, noting that amended L.I. 2180 had already been laid before Parliament and would take effect after the mandatory 21 day maturation period.

The new number plate system was motivated by the need to conform with modern technology for which reason DVLA wanted to introduce RFID embedded plates to allow for traceability and promote road safety, according to the Authority’s background statement. The digital plates would enable vehicle tracking, toll collection, speed monitoring and enhanced law enforcement capabilities through technology integration unavailable with current plates.

As a result of the suspension, the Authority announced extended use of existing Departure from Port (DP) stickers and Defective Vehicle (DV) plates beyond January 2, 2026. Attuh clarified that DP has transitioned from plates to stickers, while DV remains as plates. Holders of both DP stickers and DV plates are permitted to use them until a time limit is announced in due course. The new licence plate rollout will commence once necessary legislative amendments are finalized, according to the statement.

The DVLA in August 2025 announced plans to abolish displaying the year of registration on vehicle number plates from January 2, 2026. Ghanaian vehicle number plates have used the current system since January 2009, featuring a two letter region code, followed by a four digit numeric code and a two digit year suffix indicating the year of registration. The planned change would have moved Ghana to a technology driven regime eliminating year identifiers in favor of digital tracking capabilities.

However, the legislative delay means vehicle registrations nationwide continue under the existing year based suffix system. DVLA confirmed that 2026 plates now feature the 26 suffix just as 2025 plates carried 25. Attuh told Citi FM that authorities have moved from the suffix 25, which is for the year 2025, to the suffix 26, which began Thursday. In the absence of the completed legislation, the Authority is compelled to go along with the current registration system or regime.

All existing registration processes remain unchanged, allowing vehicle owners to register new acquisitions and renew documents without interruption. The Authority confirmed to Graphic Online that motorists familiar with the current system will experience continuity, though anticipated benefits from RFID technology including enhanced security, improved enforcement capabilities and streamlined administrative processes remain delayed.

The suspension comes amid parallel legal complications. The Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana (VEMAG) filed an injunction at the High Court in Accra on Monday, December 22, 2025, asking that DVLA be restrained from rolling out digital or any new vehicle number plate registration system beginning January 2026. The suit was filed by BEMENCO Embossment Limited and 26 other plaintiffs, all members of VEMAG.

The injunction application asked that DVLA be restrained from introducing digitalised vehicle number plates or any new registration plates until the court determines the merits of the case. The High Court granted an injunction on December 23, 2025, restraining implementation of the proposed system, adding legal complications to the already stalled parliamentary process. The plaintiffs described the decision to introduce new number plates as illegal, discriminatory and an abuse of administrative authority.

VEMAG specifically criticized the plan for overlooking dozens of Ghanaian owned companies that have invested heavily in the vehicle embossment sector. The association argued that selecting foreign contractors for the new plate production bypassed local businesses that built capacity and expertise over years serving Ghana’s vehicle registration needs. These companies feared losing their investments and market access if new technology excluded them from participation.

DVLA CEO Kotey fired back at VEMAG over the injunction, expressing disappointment with the legal action. The Authority maintains that modernizing Ghana’s vehicle registration system serves broader public interest goals including enhanced security and road safety. Officials argue that RFID technology represents necessary advancement aligning Ghana with international best practices in vehicle identification and tracking.

Board Chairman of DVLA, George Spencer Quaye, emphasized that the successful rollout would enhance security and road safety across Ghana. The Authority is on the right track, and we respectfully seek your support to ensure success in this endeavour, he stated. When we succeed, you benefit, the people of Ghana benefit, and our roads become safer and more secure. Quaye framed the modernization as essential infrastructure investment requiring stakeholder cooperation.

Attuh acknowledged Ghanaians’ enthusiasm for the new plates, noting that many vehicle owners anticipated the launch and were eager to register custom plates. We do appreciate the enthusiasm, and we love the fact that Ghanaians have embraced the technology we proposed, he said, while emphasizing that DVLA is a law abiding institution and cannot operate outside legal frameworks. The comment suggests significant public interest in obtaining RFID plates once they become available.

The suspension addresses concerns raised by legal experts about implementing policy changes without completed legislative foundations. Administrative law principles require regulatory authorities to operate within mandates granted by Parliament through properly enacted legislation. Proceeding with new plates before L.I. 2180 amendments took effect would have exposed DVLA to legal challenges on ultra vires grounds, potentially invalidating all plates issued under the defective framework.

Whether Parliament prioritizes the required amendments when it reconvenes remains uncertain, leaving the timeline for Ghana’s vehicle registration modernization in limbo. The current parliamentary session faces numerous competing priorities including budget approval, ministerial vetting, and addressing pending legislation from previous sessions. DVLA’s amendments must compete for floor time alongside these other pressing matters.

Some Members of Parliament have warned about potential insurance and public safety risks from the suspension. Abuakwa South MP raised concerns that continued use of old plate systems without planned modernization could affect vehicle insurance validity and create enforcement gaps. However, DVLA maintains that current plates remain fully legal and enforceable under existing regulations, with no adverse insurance implications.

The cost structure for new vehicle plates will be determined after parliamentary approval according to DVLA officials. Pricing must balance cost recovery for investment in RFID infrastructure against affordability for vehicle owners. Setting fees too high could discourage compliance and undermine the system’s effectiveness, while pricing too low might fail to sustain operational costs. The Authority pledged to announce pricing once legislative approval enables implementation.

RFID technology embedded in modern licence plates offers numerous benefits beyond traditional identification methods. The chips can store vehicle registration data, ownership information and compliance records accessible through electronic readers. Law enforcement officers equipped with RFID scanners could instantly verify vehicle status without manual database queries, accelerating roadside checks and improving officer safety.

The technology also enables automated toll collection without stopping vehicles, reducing congestion at collection points. Electronic gantries reading RFID chips as vehicles pass can charge accounts automatically, eliminating cash transactions and improving traffic flow. Similar systems operate successfully in numerous countries worldwide, demonstrating proven technology rather than experimental approaches.

Speed enforcement could be enhanced through RFID integration with speed cameras, automatically linking violations to registered vehicle owners. The technology reduces disputes about vehicle identification and strengthens evidence for traffic prosecutions. Additionally, stolen vehicle recovery improves when RFID readers at checkpoints alert authorities to flagged vehicles passing through monitored locations.

Critics raise privacy concerns about government tracking vehicle movements through RFID systems. Civil liberties advocates question whether enhanced law enforcement capabilities justify potential surveillance implications. DVLA has not publicly addressed detailed privacy protections or data handling protocols governing RFID information collection and storage. These concerns may require legislative attention beyond technical plate specifications.

The delayed implementation also affects international travelers and diplomatic missions requiring current Ghanaian plates. Embassy vehicles and foreign owned cars operating in Ghana need clarity about registration requirements during the transition period. DVLA assured that existing international arrangements remain valid, with diplomatic plates continuing under current protocols until new systems activate.

Commercial fleet operators including transportation companies, rental car businesses and logistics firms face uncertainty about capital expenditures for plate replacement across large vehicle portfolios. Many anticipated budgeting for new plates during 2026 financial planning cycles. The suspension provides breathing room for these operators but leaves future costs and timing uncertain, complicating long term fleet management planning.

The Ghana Police Service and other enforcement agencies require training on RFID reader technology and integrated enforcement systems. Police officers must understand how to verify digital plates, interpret system alerts and process violations captured through automated systems. Curriculum development, equipment procurement and nationwide officer training represent substantial logistical undertakings requiring coordination between DVLA and security agencies.

Technical infrastructure including reader installation at strategic locations, database integration and system testing must occur before full deployment. Ghana needs electronic gantries at toll points, checkpoints equipped with readers and central databases processing real time vehicle data. This infrastructure buildout requires significant capital investment and technical expertise, explaining why legislative clarity must precede implementation.

The Authority thanked the public for understanding and cooperation as it works to implement the new licensing system. DVLA officials expressed confidence that once legislative obstacles clear, Ghana will successfully transition to modern vehicle identification enhancing security, improving road safety and aligning Ghana with international standards. Whether optimism translates into rapid implementation once Parliament acts depends on maintaining momentum and stakeholder cooperation through the approval process.