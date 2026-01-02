DVLA Shifts to 26 Plates as Parliament Delay Stalls Reform

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has switched to the “26” vehicle number plate suffix, abandoning plans to introduce a new registration system after lawmakers failed to pass required legal amendments before Parliament went on recess.

The change took effect on January 2, 2026, keeping in place the year based numbering system that the Authority had planned to scrap in favour of a technology driven regime featuring Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled plates for digital vehicle tracking, tolling, speed monitoring and law enforcement.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on January 2, DVLA Director of Corporate Affairs Stephen Attuh said amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2180, were a prerequisite for rolling out the new plates. The specific regulations in the L.I. 2180, which we require to be able to amend before we can introduce the plate, that was not successfully done before Parliament went on recess, he explained.

And so being a law guiding institution, that regime must actually be in place before we can roll out the new license plate. And in the absence of that, we are compelled to go along with the current registration system or regime that we have, Attuh stated, confirming that DVLA had no choice but to maintain the existing suffix system until Parliament completes necessary legislative changes.

So, we’ve moved from the suffix 25, which is for the year 2025, to the suffix 26, which is beginning today. So instead of the original plan of taking away the suffix, unfortunately, because we couldn’t go through, that would be allowed to happen until we get the amendment done, then we can roll on to the new system and the new platform and then issue out those plates, he added.

The DVLA announced the suspension of its planned number plate reform in a press statement dated December 24, 2025, explaining that while Parliament amended the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), the specific provisions in L.I. 2180 were not passed before Parliament went on recess on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Until the legislative requirements are fully settled, we are unable to proceed with the rollout of the new RFID embedded licence plates, the statement declared. The Authority announced that vehicles currently using Departure from Port (DP) stickers and Defective Vehicle (DV) plates can continue to do so until further notice.

The DVLA in August 2025 announced plans to abolish displaying the year of registration on vehicle number plates from January 2, 2026. Ghanaian vehicle number plates have used the current system since January 2009, which features a two letter region code, followed by a four digit numeric code and a two digit year suffix indicating the year of registration.

The proposed new system was designed to be RFID enabled, allowing authorities to digitally scan plates for vehicle tracking, speed monitoring and law enforcement. DVLA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julius Neequaye Kotey explained during stakeholder engagements that the reform represents a major step in Ghana’s journey towards a safer, smarter and more efficient road transport system.

Our timeline goal is to enhance public safety by creating a reliable and comprehensive database of vehicles and owners across the country. This initiative is the first of several measures aimed at modernizing road governance, Kotey stated during an October 2025 stakeholder meeting. He explained that the new system will help eliminate loopholes in the existing registration database, prevent registration of stolen vehicles and ensure proper identification of vehicle owners.

The Authority conducted extensive stakeholder engagement throughout 2025, holding consultations with the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority unions, insurance companies, car dealers and transport operators. The sessions aimed to educate stakeholders on the features, justification, legal basis and operational processes of the new registration system while soliciting feedback to ensure smooth rollout.

However, the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana (VEMAG) filed an injunction at the High Court in Accra on Monday, December 22, 2025, asking that the DVLA be restrained from rolling out a digital or any new vehicle number plate registration system beginning January 2026. The suit was filed by BEMENCO Embossment Limited and 26 other plaintiffs, all members of VEMAG.

The injunction application asked that the DVLA should be restrained from introducing digitalised vehicle number plates or any new registration plates until the court determines the merits of the case. The High Court granted an injunction on December 23, 2025, restraining implementation of the proposed system, adding legal complications to the already stalled parliamentary process.

The plaintiffs described the decision to introduce new number plates as illegal, discriminatory and an abuse of administrative authority, particularly in overlooking dozens of Ghanaian owned companies that have invested heavily in the sector. VEMAG argued that implementing the new system without proper consultation with domestic manufacturers would undermine local businesses that have operated under the existing framework for years.

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kingsley Agyemang expressed concerns over the suspension in a statement dated December 29, 2025, highlighting that the DVLA’s directive allowing vehicles with DP and DV plates to continue using them “until further notice” is incompatible with the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act, 1958, and the Insurance Act, 2021.

The MP stressed that sections of the law impose statutory duties on insurers and drivers to protect third parties in the event of accidents. Administrative directives cannot lawfully override these statutory obligations, the MP warned, calling on the Minister for Transport to intervene immediately to regularize the status of DP and DV plates in compliance with existing insurance requirements.

The continued use of DP and DV plates without clear legal and insurance regularization, therefore, places motorists, pedestrians and passengers at unacceptable risk and undermines the integrity of Ghana’s compulsory motor insurance regime, Dr Agyemang stated, demanding clear directives to prevent uninsured road use.

The setback represents a significant disappointment for the DVLA, which invested substantial resources in preparing for the new system throughout 2025. The Authority established infrastructure for RFID technology integration, conducted stakeholder training and developed digital platforms designed to support the enhanced tracking capabilities promised by the new plates.

Beyond vehicle tracking, the planned system was expected to support automated road toll collection, enabling contactless payment systems that would reduce congestion at toll booths. The RFID technology would also facilitate speed monitoring, allowing authorities to identify vehicles exceeding limits without manual intervention, potentially improving road safety enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies anticipated that the new plates would enhance criminal investigations by providing reliable tracking data for vehicles involved in crimes. The comprehensive database linking plates to verified owners was expected to close gaps in the current system where ownership information remains incomplete or inaccurate.

The Authority reassured motorists that the new registration system would be implemented promptly once Parliament completes the necessary amendments. However, no timeline has been provided for when the amendments might be considered, as Parliament faces competing legislative priorities following the December 2024 general elections that brought the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power.

The delay highlights challenges in coordinating technological reforms with legislative processes, particularly when Parliament faces pressure to address multiple policy priorities simultaneously. The DVLA’s experience demonstrates that even well planned administrative reforms can stall when dependent on parliamentary action, creating uncertainty for stakeholders who invested resources in anticipation of the changes.

Until the legal framework is in place, vehicle registrations nationwide will continue under the existing year based suffix system, with 2026 plates now featuring the “26” suffix just as 2025 plates carried “25.” The Authority has confirmed that all existing registration processes remain unchanged, allowing vehicle owners to register new acquisitions and renew documents without interruption.

The situation creates continuity for motorists familiar with the current system but delays anticipated benefits from RFID technology including enhanced security, improved enforcement capabilities and streamlined administrative processes. Whether Parliament prioritizes the required amendments when it reconvenes remains uncertain, leaving the timeline for Ghana’s vehicle registration modernization in limbo.