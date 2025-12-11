DVLA Plans New Regional Office in Nalerigu for North East

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to expand its services in the North East Region with a new regional office in Nalerigu, aiming to ease pressure on existing DVLA facilities and improve accessibility for residents.

Construction of the new office is expected to begin early next year, pending land acquisition from the Regional Minister, who has assured stakeholders of his full support. In the meantime, a temporary DVLA office will open in Gambaga, which is scheduled to start issuing new number plates by early 2026.

We are bringing a DVLA office to Nalerigu, the regional capital, a DVLA spokesperson confirmed. In the meantime, we are working to use a facility in Gambaga. So, we are still in the process of talking to one of our mother institutions, and we will start early next year.

The Authority recently engaged stakeholders at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Nalerigu to educate them about the new number plate registration process, which will begin next year. The new plates will feature advanced security measures, including holograms, watermarks, Quick Response (QR) codes, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips embedded in them to prevent counterfeiting and enable real time vehicle identification.

Kafui Semevo, DVLA Director of Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL), told Asaase News that the benefit that will come from this reform is that the Authority will be able to tell the accurate number of vehicles registered in a year. The new system will also allow enforcement agencies to identify vehicles using fake plates immediately.

He added that in the new reform, the Authority will also be validating the license plate every two years. That tells you how many vehicles are active, how many would have been written off or are no longer in use, but if I give a number today, it is an estimate and we don’t think that we should continue doing that, Semevo explained.

Starting from the first working day of January 2026, the DVLA will concentrate on new vehicles and begin issuing the new numbers to these vehicles. The reregistration of existing vehicles is scheduled to start on April 1, 2026, and will continue until December 1, 2027, by which time all vehicles nationwide are expected to have transitioned to the new plates.

The new number plates will be colour coded for easy identification. White plates will be used for private vehicles, yellow for commercial vehicles, blue for motorcycles and tricycles, and plates with green markings will identify electric vehicles. Government, diplomatic community, trailer and equipment vehicles will have distinct identifiers, while dealer plates will display dealer codes and expiry dates.

Stakeholders at the RCC meeting included representatives from the regional police command, prison command, fire service command, Immigration command, and narcotics command, among others. The stakeholder engagement was intended to make them understand what the reform is about and to encourage them to comply with the Authority for improved service delivery.

The shift from private sector printing to in house production will allow the state to have full control over the process and address security concerns. The current arrangement engaged the private sector to print plates when assigning numbers to vehicles, but the DVLA has identified flaws in that system. In house printing ensures security and gives the state full control over the assignment of numbers to vehicle owners.

The new registration regime will eliminate unauthorised printing of number plates and ensure accountability by the DVLA. The Authority expects the overhaul to combat fraud, enhance road safety, and modernize vehicle data management across the country.

The North East Region was created in December 2018 after a referendum was voted upon to break it off from the Northern Region. Nalerigu serves as the regional capital. The DVLA’s expansion into the region is part of broader efforts to establish permanent offices in all of Ghana’s 16 regions to improve access to licensing services nationwide.