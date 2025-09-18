DVLA Partners Digital Transformation Leader for Ambitious Revenue Growth

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has formalized strategic partnerships with leading digital identity solutions provider Margins ID Group to support its ambitious plan of achieving 60 percent revenue growth by mid-2026, targeting an increase from GH¢649 million to GH¢1.038 billion.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement with Margins ID Systems Applications Limited, a subsidiary of Margins ID Group, DVLA Board Chairman George Spencer Quaye emphasized the authority’s commitment to eliminating corruption through comprehensive digitization. “Our primary objective is to leave behind a legacy where the DVLA is known as a corruption-free office. By plugging all loopholes and removing human interference, we can achieve our financial targets while restoring public trust,” Quaye stated.

The partnership represents a strategic alignment between DVLA’s transformation goals and Margins ID Group’s proven track record since 2012 in building Ghana’s robust identity infrastructure at scale. The company’s expertise in digital identity solutions has already transformed multiple government agencies, including successful integration with DVLA’s existing systems.

DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kote reinforced the authority’s digital transformation strategy, announcing plans to establish new branches across the country that will enhance operational efficiency while minimizing corruption opportunities. “We are excited to announce plans to open new branches across the country soon that will enhance efficiency and reduce corruption,” Kote declared.

Moses Baiden, CEO of Margins ID Group, expressed confidence in supporting DVLA’s ambitious transformation agenda. “We are prepared to implement the necessary changes because we are certified and equipped to deliver comprehensive solutions. Policy directives are all we need to move forward,” Baiden stated during the stakeholder engagement.

The partnership leverages existing real-time integration capabilities between national identification systems and DVLA databases, enabling biometric verification processes that complete within 300 milliseconds. This technological foundation provides the infrastructure necessary for DVLA’s revenue expansion objectives.

Margins ID Group brings substantial credentials to the partnership, holding critical global certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Information Security Management, ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management, and ISO 20000:2018 for Service Management. These certifications ensure compliance with international standards crucial for handling sensitive driver and vehicle licensing data.

The company’s three decades of expertise spans digitization, data warehousing, smart card printing, access control management, and comprehensive digital identity solutions. Through its four subsidiaries, Margins ID Group has positioned itself as Ghana’s leading digital transformation partner for government institutions seeking to achieve transparency and efficiency gains.

DVLA’s revenue growth strategy requires expansion of service points, strict enforcement of compliance measures, and full utilization of digital platforms to achieve the targeted 60 percent increase. The partnership with Margins ID Group directly supports these strategic pillars through technology deployment and process optimization.

The transformation initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader digitization agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which calls for providing legal identity for all citizens. Margins ID Group’s proven experience in national identification systems positions the partnership to contribute meaningfully toward this international development objective.

For DVLA, achieving the billion-cedi revenue target would position the authority among Ghana’s most successful revenue-generating agencies. Success in reaching this ambitious target represents significant potential for supporting national development priorities, demonstrating how digital transformation can enhance both operational efficiency and fiscal performance.

The partnership also addresses longstanding public concerns about corruption within DVLA operations. By implementing comprehensive digital solutions that minimize human interference in licensing processes, the collaboration aims to restore public confidence while simultaneously improving revenue collection mechanisms.

Baiden’s recognition by President Mahama for reshaping Ghana’s digital identity through the Ghana Card, along with his recent Industry Innovation Excellence Award at the 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards, reinforces confidence in Margins ID Group’s capability to deliver transformative solutions for DVLA.

The strategic partnership represents more than technology deployment, encompassing comprehensive process reengineering designed to eliminate vulnerabilities that enable revenue leakage and corrupt practices. This holistic approach supports DVLA’s dual objectives of financial growth and institutional integrity enhancement.

As Ghana continues advancing its digital government initiatives, the DVLA-Margins ID Group partnership serves as a model for public-private collaboration in achieving transformation goals. The success of this partnership could influence similar digitization efforts across other government revenue agencies.

The timeline for achieving the 60 percent revenue growth target extends through mid-2026, providing sufficient implementation period for comprehensive system deployment and process optimization. This strategic timeline allows for careful planning and execution while maintaining service delivery standards during the transformation process.