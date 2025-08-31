DVLA Opens Offices in Asamankese and Akwatia

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has commissioned two new offices in Asamankese and Akwatia as part of efforts to bring essential services closer to rural communities.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey described the facilities as part of the authority’s alignment with President John Mahama’s Reset Agenda during the commissioning ceremony. The expansion reflects broader government emphasis on decentralizing public services.

“These new offices of DVLA signify our dedication to bringing services closer to the people,” Kotey stated. He linked the initiative directly to presidential directives emphasizing service-oriented leadership across government institutions.

The offices were developed through public-private partnerships involving traditional authorities and private sector partners. This collaborative approach enabled completion of facilities that the DVLA proudly opened to public use.

Both locations will offer comprehensive services including vehicle registration, ownership transfers, new driver’s license issuance, and license upgrades. Additional services cover license renewals, replacements for expired or missing documents, and conversion of foreign licenses.

Modern equipment integrates with DVLA’s digital platforms to enhance user experience and processing efficiency. The technology investment aims to reduce waiting times while improving service quality for customers in these previously underserved areas.

Community outreach programs will extend services beyond the physical offices to surrounding towns and villages. This approach addresses transportation challenges that previously prevented many residents from accessing DVLA services.

The authority has implemented stricter qualification and certification processes for drivers while ensuring proper vehicle registration and approval. These measures support broader road safety objectives by maintaining standards for both drivers and vehicles.

DVLA plans to introduce a new number plate system starting January 2026 to enhance road security and vehicle traceability. This modernization effort complements physical infrastructure expansion with improved identification systems.

Akwatia’s District Chief Executive welcomed the facility as practical demonstration of government commitment to service decentralization. Local residents no longer need to travel long distances for routine DVLA transactions.

“This office is here, at your doorstep, to serve you,” the DCE told residents during the commissioning. The convenience factor addresses a major barrier that previously discouraged proper vehicle and driver documentation.

The expansion continues DVLA’s transformation agenda as the authority positions itself as a key stakeholder in Ghana’s transportation and road safety framework. Improved access to licensing services could increase compliance with vehicle registration requirements.

Road safety improvements depend partly on ensuring all drivers receive proper training and certification while vehicles meet safety standards. Accessible DVLA services make it easier for residents to comply with legal requirements.