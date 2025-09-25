DVLA Expands Round-the-Clock Services Across Ghana

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to extend 24-hour operations to regional offices and Greater Accra locations beginning in 2026, as part of the government’s broader 24-hour economy initiative aimed at boosting productivity and creating jobs.

The expansion, announced in a September 17, 2025 statement, will cover all regional offices except the Oti, Savannah, and North East regions. Selected DVLA offices across Greater Accra will also transition to round-the-clock operations to improve accessibility for vehicle registration and driver licensing services.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy policy, which was officially launched on July 2, 2025, as a cornerstone of President John Dramani Mahama’s economic transformation agenda. The policy was a major campaign promise of the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 elections, intended to create jobs and stimulate economic growth through shift systems in both public and private sector institutions.

Currently, the Adentan office in Accra operates on a 24-hour basis, serving as a pilot program for the nationwide expansion. The Authority believes the round-the-clock operations will significantly reduce waiting times and improve service delivery for millions of Ghanaians requiring licensing services.

The DVLA emphasized the public interest behind the expansion, stating that continuous operations are necessary to effectively serve citizens with vehicle registration and driver licensing services. The Authority has called for public cooperation to ensure smooth implementation of the initiative.

The timing of the announcement coincides with ongoing infrastructure development within the DVLA system. The Authority has commissioned and operationalized four new offices since May 2025, including facilities in Adenta, Bawaleshie, Asamankase, and Akwatia, expanding its service network ahead of the 24-hour operations rollout.

Transport sector analysts suggest the move addresses longstanding public complaints about lengthy queues and limited service hours at DVLA offices. The extended operations could particularly benefit working professionals who previously struggled to access services during standard business hours.

The government’s 24-Hour Economy policy operates on three main pillars designed to boost productivity, drive job creation, and promote inclusive economic growth. The DVLA’s participation represents a significant step in implementing the policy across public sector institutions.

The phased rollout approach, excluding three northern regions initially, likely reflects infrastructure and resource considerations. The Oti, Savannah, and North East regions may require additional capacity building before transitioning to continuous operations.

The expansion could create additional employment opportunities within the DVLA system, requiring staff for night shifts and extended operations. This aligns with the government’s job creation objectives under the broader economic policy framework.

Regional offices across the Western, Central, Eastern, Volta, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Northern, and Upper East regions will participate in the initial 2026 rollout. The Greater Accra expansion will complement the existing Adentan facility, potentially covering high-traffic locations like the main Accra office and other strategic points.

The announcement follows recent DVLA initiatives to combat illegal mining through enhanced vehicle registration. The Authority registered 9,240 earth-moving machines as part of efforts to improve regulatory oversight in the mining sector.

Public sector unions and civil service organizations will likely play crucial roles in the implementation process, particularly regarding shift arrangements and staffing requirements for the extended operations. The success of the initiative may depend on adequate human resource planning and infrastructure support.

The DVLA’s move reflects broader government efforts to modernize public service delivery and improve citizen satisfaction. The initiative could serve as a model for other public institutions considering similar operational extensions under the 24-hour economy framework.

Recent partnerships, including collaboration with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, aim to mobilize investments and modernize key economic sectors, potentially supporting infrastructure requirements for extended operations.

The 2026 timeline provides adequate preparation period for staff training, infrastructure upgrades, and system modifications necessary for continuous operations. The Authority will likely conduct pilot programs and assessments before full implementation across targeted locations.

Success of the initiative could influence expansion to the remaining three regions and other public institutions, potentially transforming service delivery across Ghana’s public sector. The DVLA’s commitment represents a significant step toward realizing the government’s vision of a more accessible and efficient public service system.