DVLA Delays New Vehicle Plates Over Legal Compliance

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has postponed the introduction of its new number plate system, citing the need to complete mandatory legislative amendments before implementation can proceed legally.

The authority had planned to launch plates featuring Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and a design that removes the current year-based suffix system. These digital plates would enable electronic scanning for vehicle tracking, automated road tolling, speed monitoring, and enhanced law enforcement capabilities.

Stephen Attuh, Director of Corporate Affairs at DVLA, explained during an appearance on the AM Show that the authority cannot proceed without formal parliamentary approval of amendments to the governing legislation. He emphasized that current regulations strictly define what must appear on vehicle plates, making any deviation a legal violation.

“Under regulation 10 of LI 2180, it tells you specifically everything that should be on the plate. If you have features that have not been spelt out in the LI, you are acting illegally,” Attuh stated.

The proposed legislative amendments failed to complete the required 21 sitting days in Parliament before the recent recess, forcing DVLA to suspend its rollout plans. Attuh confirmed the authority remains committed to operating within legal frameworks, despite recognizing public enthusiasm for the modernized system.

Many vehicle owners had anticipated the launch and expressed interest in registering custom plates under the new system. Attuh acknowledged this engagement, saying the authority appreciates how Ghanaians have embraced the proposed technology while stressing that legal compliance must take precedence.

The new plate system, originally scheduled for rollout last year, promises enhanced security features alongside its modernized design. DVLA officials have characterized the delay as purely procedural rather than technical, reflecting the institution’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

“Because the LI was not in force, you can’t go ahead and bring in a new plate; that would become an illegal exercise. We had to hold back while we wait on Parliament to come back,” Attuh explained. He reassured the public that implementation will proceed once Parliament completes the necessary legislative process.

The authority has not announced a new timeline for the plate system’s introduction, stating that the launch date will depend on when Parliament reconvenes and finalizes the regulatory amendments.