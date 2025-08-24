DVLA Chief Warns Against Fake Number Plate Design

Someone’s been spreading fake number plate designs on social media, claiming they came from Ghana’s vehicle licensing authority.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) rushed to set the record straight this weekend after the unauthorized material began circulating widely online.

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the DVLA’s Chief Executive Officer, took to his Facebook page to distance his organization from the bogus design. His message was brief but pointed: “Please disregard this design. It’s not coming from DVLA. Thank you.”

The warning carries extra weight given recent changes at the authority. Kotey recently announced that DVLA would phase out dates on vehicle number plates starting next year, a significant policy shift that may have created confusion about legitimate versus fake materials.

According to the CEO’s social media statement, citizens should stick to official DVLA communication channels for accurate information. The authority remains committed to what Kotey called “transparency and credible service delivery,” but that apparently requires constant vigilance against impersonators.

This latest incident fits a troubling pattern across government agencies. State institutions increasingly find themselves battling fraudsters who misuse official logos and materials to deceive the public. What used to be rare occurrences have become routine headaches for communications teams.

The timing seems particularly unfortunate for DVLA. Just as the authority prepares to implement major changes to number plate formats, fake materials are muddying the waters about what’s real and what’s not. Citizens trying to understand legitimate policy changes now have to worry about distinguishing authentic announcements from clever fakes.

Social media platforms have become the primary battleground for this type of deception. Official-looking graphics can spread faster than authorities can respond, leaving citizens confused about which information to trust. DVLA’s quick response suggests they’ve learned to monitor online activity closely.

For now, the message from Kotey remains simple: when in doubt, check official sources directly. Fake designs may look convincing, but they can’t replicate the authority’s verified communication channels.