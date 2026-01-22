DVLA CEO Engages Drivers And Riders On New Number Plates

The Chief Executive Officer of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced that the new number plates the DVLA is about to introduce in the country come with many benefits. In light of this, he has called on citizens to give the process the maximum support needed. Mr. Kotey made this appeal while addressing commercial drivers and riders in the Efutu Municipality of the Central Region at Winneba.

The visit of the DVLA CEO, Julius Neequaye Kotey, drew a multitude of commercial motor and tricycle riders in the Efutu Municipality, who welcomed him from Accra at the Winneba junction. The procession continued to the Municipal Assembly and the Palace of the paramount chief of the area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, before culminating in a grand durbar at the forecourt of the Winneba Branch of the GPRTU station.

At the Palace of Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Efutu Municipal Chief Executive, Rev. Atta Mensah, disclosed that the DVLA CEO is touring the entire country to inform and explain the relevance and benefits of the new number plates. He explained that once the CEO is in the municipality, he cannot bypass the paramount chief without disclosing his mission.

As custom demands, the MCE, on behalf of the DVLA CEO, presented two bottles of Black Label and an unspecified amount of money as a token of appreciation to the paramount chief for granting permission for the CEO to engage drivers and riders in the area. He noted that the CEO’s visit to the Municipality fulfills President John Dramani Mahama’s 2024 election pledge to decentralize the DVLA by building more offices at the grassroots.

The Deputy Director in charge of Vehicle Inspection and Registration at the National Head Office, Amos Abakah, outlined additional benefits the nation stands to gain from the new detective number plates. He also explained the factors that delayed their implementation, which was initially expected earlier this year. He assured citizens that the plates would not be expensive, costing only 25 Ghana cedis for title and certificate.

The paramount chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, expressed delight at the CEO’s visit and his initiative to introduce detective number plates. He explained that in other parts of the world, such devices make it easier to arrest and prosecute traffic offenders. If implemented in Ghana, he said, the system would bring sanity to the nation’s road network. He further expressed hope that the plates would help in apprehending car robbers.

The leader of Okada riders in Winneba, Emmanuel Mensah, in a separate interview, disclosed that all commercial riders in the area chose to welcome the DVLA CEO because of the vision he has for them. He urged fellow motorbike and tricycle riders across the country to desist from unprofessional practices that tarnish the image of their occupation and incur the displeasure of the MTTD.

Mr. Kotey thanked the paramount chief for the warm reception and disclosed that the DVLA will, in the next few months, roll out new security number plates for vehicles nationwide. He emphasized the need for drivers and riders to be properly educated on the policy before its implementation. He explained the reasons for the delay in rolling out the plates and assured that plans are far advanced for their introduction.

He further noted that the DVLA intends to ensure that all 16 regions of the country have easy access to DVLA offices. About 30 new offices are to be established, including in Mankessim, Budubram, Agona Nsabaa, Swedru, and Bawjiase in the Central Region. Mr. Kotey expressed hope that with these offices in place, the activities of unapproved middlemen, popularly known as “goro boys,” would be eliminated.

Highlighting the benefits of the new plates, the CEO mentioned the easy detection of stolen vehicles, apprehension of vehicles involved in criminal activities, support for the toll system, and enhanced road safety. He called on all Ghanaians to cooperate, adding that the DVLA has procured the necessary machinery for smooth registration once the process begins.

He assured commercial motorbike and tricycle operators that Parliament has already passed the LI for their operation. He emphasized the DVLA’s belief that African problems can best be solved by Africans, noting that a delegation was sent to Rwanda to study how motorbike and tricycle businesses operate there. He explained that the Okada business in Ghana will be decentralized, with each Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly controlling operations. He stressed that all motorbikes must comply with road safety regulations, including insurance, helmets, safety boots, jackets, and other requirements. He cautioned that findings show some riders disregard traffic regulations and urged them to desist from such behavior, while pleading with the MTTD to exercise patience with riders who fall short of expectations.

Mr. Kotey also revealed that the DVLA, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has secured licenses to operate in five international countries: the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, and the United States. He further disclosed plans to build hospitals for drivers across the country.

In his welcome address, the DVLA manager in charge of the Winneba branch, Rowland Coffie Dorkenoo, noted that the issuance of the new number plates is so dear to the CEO’s heart that he has been traveling across the country to educate the masses. He explained that this was one of the reasons for the CEO’s visit to Winneba. On behalf of the CEO, he thanked the people for their warm reception. He added that the DVLA has already begun taking inventory of vehicles registered from 2023 and urged those who have not yet registered to visit their respective DVLA offices for “onboarding” or data collection.

The event also provided an opportunity for commercial drivers and riders to ask questions on issues of concern. The DVLA CEO expressed gratitude for the warm reception by joining in the drumming and inspirational songs at the durbar grounds.