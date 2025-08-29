Dutch Investors Lead Ghana’s FDI Despite China’s Project Dominance

Ghana’s foreign investment story in 2024 revealed a striking disconnect between project numbers and actual capital commitments, with European and North African investors delivering the biggest financial impact.

The Netherlands topped all countries with $265.53 million in foreign direct investment across just seven projects, demonstrating how selective, high-value investments can outweigh volume-based approaches. Egypt secured second place with $96.01 million, followed by Spain’s $76.41 million contribution.

China registered the most projects with 49 separate ventures but contributed only $47.81 million total. This pattern highlighted different investment philosophies, with some nations spreading capital across numerous smaller ventures while others focused on fewer but substantially larger commitments.

Mid-tier contributors included the United States at $26.41 million, the UAE with $23.78 million, and Singapore providing $21.17 million. India registered 12 projects yet delivered just $16.46 million in promised investment.

Ghana recorded 140 total projects valued at $651.72 million for the year. Foreign investors accounted for $617.61 million of this figure, with domestic investors contributing $34.11 million. However, actual initial transfers reached only $31.25 million, raising concerns about the gap between commitments and realized investments.

Ownership structures showed interesting dynamics. Wholly foreign-owned firms dominated with 107 projects worth $341.65 million. Joint ventures numbered just 33 but carried nearly equal value at $310.07 million, suggesting local partnerships can significantly boost project scale.

Manufacturing led in project numbers with 66 ventures, reflecting Ghana’s industrial ambitions. Services attracted the highest investment value at $281.56 million, indicating strong investor confidence in sectors like technology, finance, and logistics.

The data suggests Ghana benefits from both high-value European commitments and China’s project-heavy approach, creating diverse investment channels despite varying capital depths.