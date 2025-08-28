Duplantis Claims Fifth Title as Street Athletics Takes Center Stage in Zürich

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis secured his fifth consecutive Diamond League pole vault crown on Wednesday as athletics took to the streets of central Zürich for an unprecedented finale.

The world record holder cleared 6.00m at Sechseläutenplatz, edging out Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis on countback in dramatic fashion.

The unconventional urban setting provided a festival atmosphere for six field events, with thousands of spectators lining the historic square. Duplantis, who has dominated his discipline for years, admitted the conditions proved challenging despite his victory.

“It was tough,” the Swedish star reflected. “I just take what the day is giving you and today wasn’t giving me a good day with big poles, big grips and big heights. It was just a competition where I had to battle.”

Karalis matched Duplantis at 6.00m but fell short when officials examined their failure records. American Sam Kendricks rounded out the podium with 5.80m, marking another strong showing for the former world champion.

Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers delivered the evening’s standout performance in the women’s high jump. The 27-year-old soared to a national record of 2.04m, becoming the fourth woman to clear that height this season. Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine settled for second place at 2.02m, while Britain’s Morgan Lake claimed bronze with 2.00m.

The competition marked a rare occasion where four athletes cleared the two-meter barrier, highlighting the exceptional depth in women’s high jumping this year.

Katie Moon extended American dominance in women’s pole vault with a winning height of 4.82m. The event was moved forward from Thursday due to weather forecasts, but the schedule change didn’t disrupt the reigning world champion’s rhythm. Sandi Morris took silver with 4.75m, while Emily Grove matched her personal best at the same height for bronze.

Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer gave the home crowd their biggest cheer of the evening with victory in men’s long jump. The versatile athlete, preparing for decathlon at the upcoming World Championships, leaped 8.32m to edge Italy’s rising star Mattia Furlani by just two centimeters. Australia’s Liam Adcock completed the podium with 8.24m.

Shot put provided dual entertainment with men’s and women’s competitions running simultaneously. Joe Kovacs bounced back from missing the US World Championship team with a commanding throw of 22.46m. The two-time world champion outpaced Payton Otterdahl and Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell to close his season on a high note.

Jessica Schilder continued her impressive 2025 campaign in the women’s shot put, launching 20.26m for a comfortable victory. The Dutch thrower defeated American Chase Jackson and Canada’s Sarah Mitton, whose initial winning throw of 20.67m was later disqualified for a technical violation.

The street format represented a bold experiment for Diamond League organizers, bringing elite athletics directly into the city center. The setup allowed spectators unprecedented proximity to world-class competition, creating an electric atmosphere that athletes and fans alike embraced.

Thursday’s program features the remaining track events at Letzigrund Stadium, where sprint and distance specialists will compete for their Diamond League titles. The innovative two-venue format has generated significant interest and could influence future championship presentations.