Duncan-Williams Named Ultimate Honouree at Christian Honours 2026

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams received the Ultimate Honouree distinction in the Influential Personality category at the inaugural Christian Honours 2026, held in Accra, in recognition of more than three decades of transformative leadership, spiritual mentorship, and public advocacy across Ghana and the wider continent.

The ceremony, which brought together clergy, professionals, institutions, and dignitaries, positioned itself not as a popularity contest but as a platform grounded in the values of Reputation, Recognition, and Integrity. All honourees in the Influential Personality category received medals, citations, and plaques, but Archbishop Duncan-Williams stood apart as the sole Ultimate Honouree.

Organisers said the conferment reflects the breadth and durability of his influence across church denominations, generations, and national boundaries, built through preaching, intercession, leadership development, and principled engagement with issues of faith and nationhood over more than 35 years.

Other Christian leaders honoured in the same category included Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Dr. Mensa Otabil, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Rev. Joseph Eastwood Anaba, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Rev. Steve Mensah, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Danso, and Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also received recognition in the Religio-Politico Voice category, which honours personalities whose spiritual authority and public voice have shaped governance, values, and national discourse. Rosalind Joyce Aryee emerged as the Ultimate Honouree in that category, acknowledged for her moral courage and sustained contribution to faith and national development.

Christian Honours 2026 was described by its organisers as a sacred honouring platform designed to celebrate individuals and organisations whose service across three or more decades has advanced the Kingdom of God and contributed measurably to Ghana’s national development.