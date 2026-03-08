Dumelo Reveals Family’s Deep Roots at Holy Child’s 80th Anniversary

Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament John Dumelo has shared how his family’s ties to Holy Child School in Cape Coast stretch across three generations, attending the school’s 80th anniversary celebrations and paying tribute to its lasting influence on his upbringing.

The anniversary week, which ran from March 4 to March 8, 2026, featured Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Special Guest of Honour at the March 7 Speech and Prize Giving Day.

In a social media post after the event, Dumelo said the occasion was spectacular and traced his family’s long association with the institution. His mother served as school prefect in the early 1970s, while his aunt Patricia held the same position in the mid-1970s. His sister Caro followed as school prefect in 1996, with other relatives also taking on leadership roles during their time at the school.

“My Aunt Helena was a dining hall prefect, my cousin Catherine as well as my other sister Annette, club prefect,” he wrote.

Dumelo said the school’s influence on his household was so pervasive that he grew up surrounded by its alumni. “I can confidently say I was brought up by Hopsans but managed by a Motowner,” he said, referring affectionately to Holy Child alumni by their nickname and acknowledging his father’s separate institutional allegiance.

Holy Child School was established in Cape Coast in 1946 and has over eight decades produced women who have gone on to occupy prominent roles across Ghana’s public, professional, and civic life.