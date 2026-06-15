Dumelo Reports 1.7 Million Poultry Distributed, Gh₵300 Million Grain Pledge

Ghana has distributed 1.7 million birds under the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme and committed GHS300 million to guarantee market access for grain farmers, Deputy Minister John Dumelo told Parliament.

The poultry distribution represents just over half of the 3 million birds the government set as its national target when President Mahama formally launched the programme in Kumasi in November 2025. Ghana currently produces roughly five to six percent of the poultry its population consumes and spends approximately $300 million a year on imported chicken. Dumelo said the initiative aims to bring enough domestic production on line to make those imports unnecessary.

On the grains side, the Ghana Buffer Stock Company has registered 45 Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to purchase rice, maize and soya directly from farmers at guaranteed minimum prices. The mechanism is designed to protect farmers from sharp price falls at harvest time by giving them a ready buyer regardless of market conditions.

The government has backed the scheme with GHS100 million allocated in November 2025 and a further GHS200 million committed in 2026, bringing the total to GHS300 million. Those funds will be used to buy, process and store excess production across the country.

Beyond the buying scheme, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is working with the World Bank Group to rehabilitate food storage facilities nationwide. The refurbished warehouses are expected to function as strategic reserves, absorbing surplus grain during bumper harvests and releasing it when supplies tighten. Dumelo said the project would cut food wastage and improve the stability of agricultural value chains.

Ketu North Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana welcomed the interventions but stressed that inadequate storage and unreliable market access have cost grain farmers in major producing regions heavily for years. He urged the Ministry to move beyond policy announcements and deliver results on the ground.

Dumelo told Parliament that discussions with the registered LBCs are already underway to operationalize the grain purchasing scheme and that the Ministry is committed to swift execution across all programmes.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme is a flagship element of the government’s Feed Ghana agenda. Alongside the grain market support and World Bank storage investment, it forms part of a broader effort to integrate farmers into structured markets and reduce the country’s reliance on imported food.