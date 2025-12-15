Dumelo Assures Farmers Of Promising Agricultural Year In Two Thousand Twenty Six

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Setor Dumelo has assured Ghanaian farmers that two thousand twenty six will be a productive agricultural year with minimized glut and post harvest losses. The assurance came after the Deputy Minister’s recent visits to cocoa farmers in Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency and maize and cassava farmers in Kwesimintim constituency in the Western and Western North regions.

Dumelo shared his optimism through a social media post on December 15, 2025, stating he drove through the night to meet cocoa farmers at seven in the morning in the Western Region before addressing the needs of maize and cassava farmers in Kwesimintim constituency. The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the agricultural industry will experience significant improvements in the coming year.

The government is working to ensure farmers have ready access to markets for their farm produce, addressing one of the persistent challenges facing agricultural producers across Ghana. Post harvest losses and market glut have historically reduced farmer incomes and discouraged agricultural investment, particularly among smallholder farmers who lack storage facilities and market linkages. The Deputy Minister indicated that coordinated interventions are being developed to address these systemic problems.

John Dumelo, who represents Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Parliament and serves as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, was appointed to the position by President John Dramani Mahama on February 5, 2025. He was sworn into office on March 13, 2025 after parliamentary vetting and approval. The former actor and entrepreneur brings practical farming experience to his ministerial role, having established Melo Farms where he grows crops and raises livestock.

The Deputy Minister’s recent regional visits reflect the government’s emphasis on direct engagement with farming communities to understand their challenges and develop responsive policies. His trips to cocoa producing areas in the Western Region and food crop farming zones in the Western North Region demonstrate attention to both cash crop and food security concerns. Cocoa remains Ghana’s leading agricultural export while maize and cassava are staple food crops essential for domestic food security.

The government has launched the Feed Ghana program aimed at equipping institutional and smallholder farmers with necessary tools and knowledge to increase productivity. The initiative includes establishing fifty farm service centers nationwide this year to provide tractors, combine harvesters, irrigation systems, improved seeds and expert agricultural guidance. These centers will decentralize support, giving farmers in remote areas access to resources that maximize productivity.

During earlier visits to Ketu North District in the Volta Region, Dumelo encouraged farmers to adopt dry season farming practices to promote year round food production. He emphasized the economic benefits of cultivating tomatoes, onions, peppers, okro and garden eggs during the dry season when prices typically increase. The Deputy Minister pledged to provide small water pumps for irrigation and establish farm service centers to make farming more accessible and efficient.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture under Minister Eric Opoku has prioritized mechanization, technology adoption and value chain development to make farming more profitable and sustainable. The government aims to reduce Ghana’s reliance on food imports, attract youth participation in agriculture and build export capacity through modern farming practices. Processing centers are being planned for farm locations to convert produce into marketable products and reduce post harvest waste.

Farmers across Ghana have welcomed government initiatives aimed at improving agricultural productivity and profitability. The agricultural sector employs approximately forty five percent of Ghana’s workforce and contributes significantly to gross domestic product. Addressing post harvest losses and market access challenges could substantially increase farmer incomes and strengthen food security.

Dumelo thanked Members of Parliament Kobina Taylor and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for their reception during his visits to the Western and Western North regions. His message concluded with a call for collaborative efforts to make agriculture great again, emphasizing partnership between government, farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

The Deputy Minister’s assurances come as Ghana seeks to strengthen food security and agricultural productivity amid economic challenges. Success in minimizing post harvest losses and ensuring market access for farmers will be critical to achieving the government’s agricultural transformation goals for two thousand twenty six.