Dulcie Boateng shortlisted for “Social Media Impact Award” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

The popular social media sensation continues to command attention with resounding influence and power. Dulcie Ewuraama Afriyie Boateng has earned yet another accolade: a nomination from the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025, which will take place in New Jersey on September 27.

Though months have passed, the buzz from Dulcie’s second edition of Porials Pitch remains fresh in the minds of Ghanaians. The Snapchat queen’s annual event was groundbreaking both online and offline, rallying hundreds of thousands of fans behind her. This nomination recognizes her ability to build and lead. Organizers of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025 have shortlisted her for the prestigious “Social Media Impact Award” category.

Known for her entrepreneurial ventures, high-profile brand partnerships, and above all, her dominance on Snapchat, Dulcie Boateng has quickly become a blueprint for influence in Ghana. The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA exists to honor such excellence. It was established to showcase the significant achievements of Ghanaian creatives across music, art, and entertainment.

In a space where influence is often fleeting, Dulcie Boateng continues to remind us that hers is perpetual. As her vision expands, nominations like this serve as both validation and motivation.