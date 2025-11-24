Duke of Edinburgh Begins Ghana Visit Focusing on Education and Commonwealth Partnership

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, arrived in Ghana on Sunday for a two day working visit designed to strengthen the evolving partnership between the United Kingdom and Ghana. The trip emphasizes cooperation in climate smart development, education, innovation, inclusive sports, and Commonwealth values.

The Duke began his engagements in Aburi at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, where he observed a kindergarten class and trainee teachers using play based learning methods. The programme, supported by Sabre Education and backed by the UK Government, is equipping Ghanaian teachers with skills to provide better early childhood education. The initiative aims to ensure universal access to quality early childhood education across Ghana.

At the nearby Aburi Botanical Gardens, Prince Edward toured a plant nursery that propagates and preserves indigenous flora while serving as a practical training space for horticulture students. Following a tradition shared by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and his brother King Charles III, the Duke planted a commemorative tree symbolizing a long standing commitment to sustainability.

The visit includes meetings with entrepreneurs from both countries working in Ghana’s cocoa industry. These business leaders focus on artisanal production, sustainable trade, and inclusive growth that is helping transform cocoa communities.

In Accra, His Royal Highness engaged with participants of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Programme Bootcamp. Delivered in partnership between the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK and Imperial College London, the programme supports innovative startups from 24 Commonwealth countries tackling global challenges.

Prince Edward attended a UK Ghana Theatre and Creative Arts event featuring a performance of “The Black Star Teacher of Africa” by playwright Kofi Adinkra, celebrating the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The event highlighted opportunities for collaboration in skills development and investment to drive sustainable growth in the creative sector.

The Duke also met with Ghana’s Paralympic and sports associations. The engagement stressed the power of inclusive sports in promoting wellbeing, character development and social cohesion, reaffirming Ghana’s leadership in the Commonwealth sports movement.

Prince Edward called on President John Dramani Mahama and participated in a durbar with the National House of Chiefs, highlighting the enduring relationship between the British Royal Family and Ghana’s traditional leadership. He also paid respects at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, honoring both Dr. Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr. Christian Rogg, described the visit as celebrating the strong and evolving relationship between the UK and Ghana, underscoring real results from partnerships spanning education, climate action, innovation, and inclusive development.

The Duke’s visit concluded with the annual King’s Birthday Party at the British High Commissioner’s residence. The event brought together key stakeholders from government, business, civil society, and the diplomatic community.

Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, dedicates much of his work as a senior royal to empowering young people and promoting non formal education across the Commonwealth.