Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Hotel Ablaze After Iranian Missile Debris Hits

Thick black smoke rose over one of Dubai’s most iconic tourist destinations on Saturday, February 28, 2026, after falling debris from an intercepted Iranian missile sparked a fire at the Fairmont The Palm, a five-star hotel on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed an incident in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area that resulted in a fire and four people injured, adding that the Dubai Civil Defence brought the fire under control. All four injured persons were transferred to medical facilities, with officials emphasising that no fatalities were recorded at the site.

The Fairmont The Palm was hit as part of the third wave of Iran’s offensive, titled Operation True Promise 4, with the blaze reportedly triggered by debris from a missile intercepted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defence systems. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence (MOD) said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country, condemning the strikes as a “blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law.”

Loud thuds rattled windows in high-rise buildings across Dubai, including areas near the Burj Khalifa, which was also evacuated over security concerns. Residents described hearing a deep rumble followed by a sharp bang as air defence activity lit up the skies overhead.

Abu Dhabi faced particularly serious concerns, as it is home to the Al Dhafra airbase operated by the US military. Residents in the capital received emergency alerts on their phones warning of potential missile threats and were advised to take immediate shelter away from windows and open areas.

One person was killed in Abu Dhabi following the interception of Iranian missiles, with their death attributed to falling debris. The UAE Ministry of Defence said the country reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territories and citizens.

The strikes on the UAE formed part of a sweeping Iranian retaliatory campaign following coordinated US and Israeli military attacks on Iranian territory earlier in the day. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi informed the United Nations Security Council that Iran considers all US and Israeli bases, facilities, and assets in the region to be legitimate military objectives, and that Tehran would continue to exercise its right to self-defence until the aggression ceases fully.

The US Mission to the UAE issued a shelter-in-place advisory to American nationals across the country as the regional situation continued to deteriorate.