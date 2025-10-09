Dubai Top Rankings for Luxury Fall Destinations with Summer Climate

Dubai has emerged as the world’s premier luxury destination for fall travelers seeking summer weather, combining the warmest autumn temperatures at 30°C with the longest sunshine hours and the most Michelin-starred restaurants of any location analyzed, according to new research released by Sail Croatia.

The study, which examined climate data and luxury amenities across popular destinations, arrives as demand for fall vacations has surged 27% over the past year. Travelers increasingly extend their summer escapes into autumn months, reshaping what was traditionally a quieter season for premium tourism.

Dubai earned a perfect score in the rankings by offering 10.2 hours of daily sunshine, the longest of any destination studied. The emirate is also home to 119 Michelin-starred restaurants, cementing what researchers describe as its reputation as a world-class fine dining hotspot. The city recently achieved a culinary milestone when two restaurants, Trèsind Studio and FZN by Björn Frantzén, became Dubai’s first establishments to earn three Michelin stars.

Bali, Indonesia, secured second place with a score of 81 out of 100, offering the most luxurious entertainment options at over 1,300 experiences, 500 more than any competitor. The island features 3,100 upscale hotels, 1,000 more than Dubai, while maintaining comfortable autumn temperatures of 25°C with 8.5 hours of daily sunshine.

Rome, Italy, claimed third place with a score of 68, distinguished by 65 Michelin-starred restaurants and 955 high-end entertainment experiences. The eternal city balances cultural heritage with contemporary luxury despite cooler autumn temperatures averaging 17°C.

The methodology combined climate measurements including average temperature and daily sunshine hours with luxury factors such as five-star hotels, private tours, Michelin-starred dining, and premium entertainment options. Each destination received separate scores for summer climate and luxury offerings before researchers merged them into final rankings.

Sinai, Egypt, ranked fourth with a score of 58, offering 9.5 hours of sunshine daily and 25°C temperatures alongside 2,000 high-end accommodations. Zanzibar, Tanzania, rounded out the top five with a score of 50, featuring 26°C weather, 8.3 hours of sunshine, and nearly 1,800 luxury hotels.

Turks and Caicos took sixth place despite having just 159 five-star accommodations and 12 private entertainment experiences. The British territory benefits from nine hours of warm sunshine at 26°C. Barbados followed in seventh with slightly warmer temperatures at 27°C and 8.5 sunshine hours but fewer luxury amenities than higher-ranked destinations.

Montego Bay, Jamaica, secured eighth place with 130 high-end accommodations and 178 exclusive experiences amid 25°C temperatures. Palawan, the Philippines, ranked ninth despite offering one of the warmest climates at 28°C, hampered by just seven daily sunshine hours. Limassol, Cyprus, completed the top ten with 22°C weather and 135 luxury accommodations.

The rankings notably excluded destinations lacking Michelin recognition, potentially disadvantaging locations like Bali, Zanzibar, and Caribbean destinations where culinary excellence exists outside the European-centric Michelin system. The methodology’s heavy weighting toward Michelin stars, a guide that only recently expanded to Middle Eastern cities, raises questions about whether the rankings truly capture global luxury dining landscapes.

“As summer destinations become increasingly crowded, travelers are extending their season by chasing the sun into autumn,” said Helle Seuren, Director at Sail Croatia. She characterized the shift as travelers seeking luxury experiences combining warm weather with exclusivity beyond traditional summer months.

The trend aligns with broader changes in luxury travel patterns. Millennials and Gen Z are projected to comprise 45% of luxury sales by 2025, bringing different priorities to travel planning. Intentional travel, wellness experiences, and technology-enhanced planning are creating opportunities for tourism businesses adapting to evolving consumer preferences.

Seuren noted that fall is becoming equally important as summer for premium getaways, a transformation reshaping the calendar for luxury tourism worldwide. The 27% surge in fall vacation demand suggests this seasonal shift represents more than temporary adjustment, potentially establishing autumn as a permanent peak season for high-end travel.

Whether this trend continues as climate change affects weather patterns and as more destinations develop luxury infrastructure remains uncertain. Yet for now, travelers willing to venture beyond traditional summer months find expanding options for combining warm weather with exclusive experiences, provided they can afford the premium pricing that accompanies such offerings.

The study focused exclusively on destinations offering both luxury amenities and summer-like weather, excluding popular autumn destinations known for fall foliage or cooler climate experiences. This narrow focus may overlook travelers seeking different definitions of luxury beyond beach weather and Michelin stars.