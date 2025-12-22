DTI Precision Quality Internship to Train 6,000 Youth in Three Years; 270 Graduate at Ho Technical University

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), in partnership with Accents & Art and supported by the Mastercard Foundation, aims to train 6,000 young people through its flagship Precision Quality Internship (PQI) programme over the next three years. The programme is being implemented in four regions of Ghana: Greater Accra, Tamale, Ho, and Kumasi, across seven physical centres.

The initiative, which aims to address Ghana’s rising youth unemployment, trained 1,800 participants in its first year, culminating in the graduation of 270 interns at a ceremony held at Ho Technical University. This follows the successful graduation of the inaugural class of 308 interns in Accra in September 2025.

The PQI programme focuses on youth classified as NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), estimated at 1.9 million across the country.

It provides participants with industry-relevant technical skills, including precision welding, fabrication, CAD/CAM, automotive painting, electrical work, hospitality, fashion, and business skills, as well as soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and communication.

Ms Bernice Gavor, General Manager of Accents & Art, said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demand.

Behind Ghana’s unemployment statistics are genuine young people with talent and creativity, but lacking opportunity. Today, we celebrate 270 graduands who demonstrate what is achievable when young people are provided with the right tools and mentorship,” she stated.

Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of Ho Technical University, described the PQI as a robust model of industry–academia collaboration that boosts graduate employability and supports Ghana’s TVET transformation agenda.

Since its inception, the programme has made a significant impact, with many graduates securing jobs in sectors such as fashion, engineering, welding, creative media, hospitality, and technology. Others have launched businesses with seed funding, incubation support, and startup kits.

Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, stated that the initiative was about more than just training.

Our nation’s future relies on transforming youth from job seekers into innovators. With the right skills, they can be the architects of a new, industrialised Africa,” she noted.

The PQI programme in 2026 aims to train 3,250 interns and is on track to reach its three-year target.