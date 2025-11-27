Dti Graduates Shine With Character And Purpose

By Peter Martey Agbeko

In a world where major events often run late, last too long, or go off track, the Design & Technology Institute (DTI) provided a rare and refreshing experience: a graduation ceremony carried out with clockwork precision, artistic flair, and deep emotional impact.

Held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Agape House New Testament Church, the ceremony marked Ghana’s sixth graduation of its pioneering private TVET institution — and it was, in every respect, a masterclass in organisation.

As I watched the event unfold, one thought kept recurring: “It was excellent — everything was on point. Time management was my biggest takeaway. The work showed precision and quality throughout. Congratulations!”

And I was not alone. Parents whispered about it, guests remarked on it, and students beamed with pride.

This was not just an event; it was an intentionally crafted experience — much like DTI itself.

A Procession that Set the Tone

The ceremony started shortly after 9:00 a.m., with a three-part procession choreographed by Nii Akwei Addotey. It was impressive — a vibrant showcase of DTI’s pillars:

Diversity and Gender Equality,

Learning Excellence, and

Professional Discipline.

The graduating class marched with composure, accompanied by the faculty whose demeanour showed years of mentorship and dedication.

By 9:25 a.m., Rev. Fr. Chris Nii Noi Ashong had led the gathering in prayer, right on cue. No delays. No rushed segments. It was clear this was a celebration where order met artistry.

A Morning of Purpose, Precision and Performance

Ms Ama Aboagywaa Akor, Registrar, welcomed guests before the DTI Anthem filled the hall — an inspiring rendition of “There’s a window of hope for West Africa” led by the DTI Choir. The words resonated throughout the auditorium like a promise.

The President and Founder, Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, then delivered a compelling address centred on the ceremony’s theme:

“Character By Design: Building Tomorrow With Purpose.”

Her message was clear and perfectly aligned with the day’s energy:

“Education develops skill. Character transforms societies… Your skill will make you employable. Your character will make you exceptional. Your values will define your legacy.”

Her words hit home, particularly during a year when Ghana received over 4,000 applications for DTI training — only a limited number could be admitted because of capacity constraints.

A Human Story Behind Every Certificate

This year, 328 students graduated, representing all 16 regions of Ghana and a notable 55% female participation in technical fields traditionally dominated by men.

The audience burst into applause as awards were handed outfor:

Best Design Innovation

Best Entrepreneurship

Exemplary Leadership

Most Transformed Female & Male

Comportment and Good Citizenship

Most Resourceful Student

Outstanding Creative Industry Learners

Special honours followed, including:

The Edna Swaniker Award for Best Female Welder

The ASCO Award for Best Male Welder

The Overall Best Student, earned by Gideon Amezuweh,whose valedictory speech was thoughtful, humble and hopeful.

But one of the most moving moments came from the Animation Class. Their interlude piece, “The Bridge We Built,” drew gasps of admiration. Created entirely by the graduating learners, it was a proud reminder of what Ghanaian youth can produce when given tools, training, and trust.

Keynote: A Call to Innovate

Keynote Speaker Mr William Senyo, CEO of Impact Hub Accra, urged graduates to adopt bold thinking:

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are not trends. They are the engines of Africa’s transformation.”

His message echoed DTI’s mission: producing graduates who are not merely skilled technicians but innovative solution designers.

More Than Graduation — A Glimpse Into Ghana’s Future

DTI’s influence extends well beyond this single ceremony.

Key highlights shared included:

92% pass rate across all programmes

Over 70% internship and job placement through Workplace Experience Learning

105 industry partners supporting practical training

A new Welding Training and Testing Centre, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in welding standards

A Precision Quality Internship Programme targeting 6,000 NEET youth, with new centres set to open in Accra, Ho, Kumasi and Tamale in January 2026.

These figures are important — but the stories behind them are even more so. They reflect regained confidence, unlocked talents, and families whose futures have shifted because a young person chose DTI.

The Art of Ending Well

True to form, the ceremony finished precisely on time.

At 12 noon, Rev. Divine Gbagbo delivered the closing prayer. The procession followed, then photographs, and finally refreshments accompanied by a Fontomfrom and Afrobeat medley fittingly titled “Wired for Jobs.”

It was joyous, youthful, dignified — a perfect conclusion to a flawless event.

A Ceremony that Mirrored Its Message

If “Character by Design” was the theme, the event itself was the visual proof.

Every transition runs smoothly. Every performance is refined. Each segment is precisely timed.

In a world increasingly shaped by chaos, DTI presented a picture of what intentionality appears like.

This was more than a graduation ceremony; it was a declaration — that Ghana’s youth can rise, lead, and build the future when trained with discipline, supported by vision, and empowered with opportunity.

I left the auditorium feeling inspired and grateful.

DTI is not merely training welders, designers, technicians or entrepreneurs.

It is shaping character.

It is shaping confidence.

It is shaping the future.