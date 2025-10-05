DStv Impasse: Sam George Will Be a Casualty in Mahama’s First Reshuffle – Pundit

Entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega has predicted that Communications Minister Sam George will be among the first casualties in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration over his handling of the DStv impasse, suggesting the minister’s confrontational approach may have backfired politically.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Ziega argued that the minister could have achieved better results by applying wisdom in negotiation processes rather than the combative posture he adopted throughout the months-long standoff with MultiChoice Ghana.

“I believe that Sam George could have applied wisdom. He should have jaw-jaw with DStv and put the final resolutions out. However, he decided to take a stand and issued unnecessary threats,” Ziega said. “With the fallout from the DStv issue, I believe Sam George will be one of the casualties if John Dramani Mahama engages in reshuffle.”

The pundit drew comparisons to President Mahama’s handling of public sector workers’ salary negotiations, where the president reportedly managed to reach agreements without significant agitation. Ziega believes George should have learned from that approach.

The impasse centered on a government ultimatum requiring DStv to reduce its subscription rates by 30 percent, initially set for August 7 but later extended to September 6, 2025, following widespread public outcry and a government investigation into DStv’s pricing.

MultiChoice Ghana faced a GH¢10,000 daily fine since August 14, 2025, and a 30-day suspension notice effective August 7, 2025, for non-compliance with pricing concerns. At one point, George announced that MultiChoice had agreed to address the issue, though the company publicly disputed this claim.

The situation took another turn in late September. On September 29, 2025, Sam George announced that Ghanaian DStv users would receive 33% to 50% more channel value in their existing packages following negotiations with MultiChoice. However, when MultiChoice Ghana clarified on October 1 that this was a temporary promotional offer rather than a permanent price reduction, public criticism intensified.

Minority MPs challenged Sam George over his recent comments on the DStv impasse, describing the minister’s stance as “arrogant, disrespectful, and pompous,” and questioning his shift in position on the price reduction. The Minority has since demanded George’s resignation, accusing him of allegedly misleading Ghanaians, wasting public resources, and abandoning his commitment to secure a 30 percent reduction in DStv subscription fees.

This isn’t the first time Ziega has criticized George’s ministerial performance. During a discussion on United Showbiz on April 27, 2025, Ziega said Sam George’s comment indicating he would refer a film piracy matter to the minister responsible for overseeing television content suggested he did not fully understand his own job description.

“What he has done, President Mahama will reshuffle him. Mark my words, he will reshuffle him,” Ziega stated emphatically.

Whether President Mahama will act on such predictions remains uncertain. The president has not publicly indicated plans for an imminent cabinet reshuffle, and George remains the substantive Communications Minister. However, the growing chorus of criticism from both opposition MPs and entertainment industry observers suggests the DStv saga has damaged George’s political standing.

The impasse highlights broader tensions around foreign companies’ pricing strategies in Ghana and the government’s regulatory powers. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of public confrontation versus quiet diplomacy in achieving policy objectives, particularly when dealing with multinational corporations.