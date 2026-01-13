Drug enforcement authorities nab 72 suspects in communal swoops

By Judah Adjei Mensah

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Ghana’s drug enforcement authority, activated its community clean-up strategies over the yuletide period, yielding 72 arrests from two regions so far.

The intelligence-led operation code named code-named “Operation White Ember,” dismantled notorious drug dens in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

The operation in the Greater Accra Region on Friday targeted known hotspots such as Tudu, Madina REDCO Flats, Madina Zongo Junction, Railway slums, Airport City, Tema Community One, Teshie, and Nungua.

In the Eastern Region, communities such as Tutu and Mamfe also came under the razor-sharp radar of the NACOC Task Force.

With support from sniffing dogs from the NACOC Canine (K9), the task force impounded suspected narcotic substances, including ecstasy, methamphetamine, and cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages.

In a press statement, NCOC said these substances posed serious risks to public health, and their removal was crucial in preventing potential cases of addiction and violence during the festive period.

“This operation underscores our commitment to ensure that the Christmas season remains safe. Our drug enforcement activities will cover public spaces, residential communities, beaches, and informal settlements.

The task force also took the opportunity to educate the communities on the negative impacts of drug abuse on individuals and public safety.