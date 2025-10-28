Drug Abuse Is a Major Obstacle to National Development — NYA CEO Osman Ayariga at YFM’s Area Code Jams

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has urged Ghanaian youth to steer clear of drug abuse, emphasizing that substance use has no positive impact on health, productivity, or success.

Speaking at the YFM Area Code Jams held at the Legon City Mall on Saturday, October 25, Mr. Ayariga delivered a strong message as part of his ongoing #RedMeansStop campaign against substance abuse. He cautioned young people against believing the false notion that drugs can help them study or work harder.

“Drug use has no positive impact on anyone’s life. It destroys health, derails dreams, and prevents the youth from realizing their potential,” Mr. Osman Ayariga stated.

He expressed deep concern that many young Ghanaians—who could become the nation’s future ministers, Members of Parliament, and even presidents—are jeopardizing their futures through drug abuse.

Mr.Osman Ayariga further noted that under President John Dramani Mahama’s Resetting Agenda, the government intends to make substantial investments in development projects. However, he warned that the growing prevalence of drug abuse could force the state to divert critical resources into rehabilitation programs instead.

He appealed to the youth to make responsible choices and live purpose-driven lives that contribute positively to the nation’s growth.

Following the event, Mr. Osman Ayariga took to Facebook to reinforce his message, writing:

“We joined the team at YFM for their Area Code Blast to campaign against substance abuse amongst the youth of Ghana! Say No to Substance Abuse! #RedMeansStop!! #ShowWorking #OnGod.”

The YFM Area Code Jams event brought together hundreds of young people for music, fun, and social awareness, serving as a powerful platform to advocate for a drug-free generation.