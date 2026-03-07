Drone Strikes Dubai Airport as Iran Widens Gulf Attacks

A drone struck Dubai International Airport on Saturday, March 7, 2026, forcing the suspension of all flights at the world’s busiest international aviation hub and triggering evacuations, as Iran’s widening retaliation against the United States and Israel reached directly into one of the Gulf’s most critical commercial arteries.

The drone hit the airport’s runway area, forcing the suspension of all flights on Saturday morning. An explosion detonated next to Concourse A, narrowly missing the terminal building and a parked aircraft. Flights due to land at Dubai International were placed into holding patterns over the UAE desert, incoming aircraft were diverted to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai World Central, and Muscat, and passengers inside the terminal were ordered to shelter in place.

The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed the country was under attack originating from Iran. An eyewitness told AFP they heard a powerful explosion and saw a plume of smoke rising above the airport. The Dubai Media Office described the event as a minor incident resulting from debris after an interception, though footage circulating widely on social media showed a black cloud of smoke rising close to the airfield, and AFP journalists reported hearing two blasts in Dubai and one in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, where warning sirens also sounded.

Emirates Airlines suspended operations but resumed service roughly 30 minutes after the halt, confirming that passengers with confirmed bookings for afternoon flights could proceed to the airport.

The airport strike came minutes after a dramatic televised address by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries that had been struck by Iranian attacks, saying Iran’s interim leadership council had agreed the previous day that no further attacks would be made on neighbouring countries unless an attack on Iran originated from those countries. The drone impact near Concourse A appeared to contradict or postdate that announcement, raising questions about the command and control of Iran’s military forces.

Within the preceding 24 hours, the UAE reported intercepting more than 125 drones and six ballistic missiles. Since Iranian strikes began on February 28, 2026, three people have been killed and 78 injured in the UAE, according to the country’s defence ministry. The civilians killed were foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Separately, Israel’s military confirmed that more than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an additional wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, including missile storage facilities and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military university in Tehran used for officer training.

The conflict, now in its second week, continues to send shockwaves across global aviation, energy markets, and trade routes, with Gulf airspace operating at significantly reduced capacity and carriers worldwide reconsidering routes through the region.