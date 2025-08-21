Drivers Receive Refresher Course In Accra

In fulfilment of L.I.2180 of the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012, which mandates Insurance Companies in the country to organise at least a refresher course for their clients at least once every year, the Loyalty Insurance Company, in conjunction with the M360 Consult, has organised a refresher course for drivers of the Company in the Greater Accra. About 16 drivers participated in the course.

The CEO of M360 Consult, a Road safety NGO, described the workshop as timely.

This, he noted, will go a long way in enhancing drivers’ knowledge, improving understanding, and avoiding risks.

Mr. Misbau Adinda, Chief Executive Officer at M360, was hopeful that such programs would go a long way in ensuring that insurance companies receive adequate coverage, reduce misunderstanding, and other challenges that hamper the expected growth of the company.

He indicated that findings have proven that some road users, after a period of driving, either forget or fail to follow some dos and don’ts governing their profession. These, in reality, result in the inability of some drivers to prevent avoidable road crashes in their day-to-day activities.

Mr. Misbau Adinda, therefore, praised the management of the Loyalty Insurance Company through the Head of Business Development and Expansion, Samuel Arthur, for providing drivers with wonderful opportunities and asked other insurance companies in the country to emulate such a shining example.

As part of the event, the facilitator, Misbau Adinda, who doubles as the CEO of the M360, took the drivers through a PowerPoint presentation and the practicality of defensive driving, crash prevention formula, controlling speeding, handling of emergencies, and how drivers could relate to stakeholders like DVLA, National Road Safety Authority, and the MTTD. Mr. Misbau Adinda, the CEO of M360, spoke to our news team.

The Head of Business Development and Expansion at Loyalty Insurance Company, Samuel Arthur, disclosed that the workshop was a management decision aimed at enabling the company’s staff to be abreast with the dos and don’ts governing their profession.

Some of the workshop’s beneficiaries, in separate interviews with our news team, disclosed that the workshop has enabled them to gain in-depth knowledge about the driving profession.