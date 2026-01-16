Drivers Accused of Overcharging Fares on Accra Routes; Journalist Appeals to Government

A journalist, Ebenezer Tetteh Kabu, has raised concerns over what he describes as widespread overcharging of transport fares by some commercial drivers on major routes in and around Accra.

According to Mr Kabu, drivers operating on routes such as Pokuase, Amasaman, Nsawam, Madina, Kasoa, and other areas are charging passengers fares far above approved rates, creating tension and hardship for commuters.

He recounted an incident that occurred this morning while he was travelling, where passengers in the vehicle he boarded openly argued and fought over the fare being charged, insisting it was unjustified and exploitative.

Mr Kabu described the situation as worrying and said the continuous overcharging is placing unnecessary financial pressure on ordinary Ghanaians, especially workers and traders who depend on public transport daily.

He is therefore appealing to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Transport to urgently intervene by enforcing transport fare regulations and monitoring the activities of commercial drivers to protect passengers from exploitation.

He stressed that failure to act could worsen tensions between drivers and commuters and further increase the cost of living for residents in Accra and its surrounding communities.