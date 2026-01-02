Driver in Joshua Crash Faces Court Over Fatal Accident

The Ogun State Police Command has formally charged the driver involved in the car accident that injured British boxer Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends and team members, with the case adjourned to January 20, 2026.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2, 2026, facing four counts including causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a valid national driver’s license, and driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property. Police spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed the arraignment and adjournment in a statement issued from the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Kayode’s bail was set at five million naira, approximately $3,500, with two sureties required. He will remain in detention until he meets the bail conditions, according to the police spokesman. The next court hearing is scheduled for January 20, with authorities pledging to provide further updates as the legal process continues.

The accident occurred on December 29, 2025, at approximately 11:00 am local time on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State. Joshua was seated in the rear of a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck parked along the roadside.

Two occupants in the vehicle with Joshua died at the scene: Sina Ghami, his longtime strength and conditioning coach, and Kevin Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer. Both men were identified as close friends and valued team members by Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle was traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck positioned by the side of the road.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in the Ogun State section of the highway stated that its preliminary investigations showed the vehicle was moving at excessive speed and experienced a burst tire before the collision. The FRSC emphasized that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and observation. Medical professionals confirmed that Joshua and Kayode, who both suffered minor injuries, were stable and did not require emergency medical intervention. Photos from the aftermath showed Joshua sitting in the rear of the damaged car surrounded by broken glass but appearing relatively uninjured.

President Tinubu called Joshua in the hospital and expressed condolences over the passing of his two close associates. The president wrote on X that he wished Joshua a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him, with Joshua assuring him he is receiving the best possible care.

Ghami had worked with Joshua for ten years as his full time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach and was recently pictured conducting training with the boxer in Miami ahead of his high profile fight with Jake Paul. He posted a final Instagram story showing a black SUV in Lagos. Ghami also worked with National Football League (NFL) player Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors.

Ayodele was captured playing ping pong with Joshua in a video posted to Instagram stories just hours before the accident. His first Instagram photograph features a young Joshua in the early stages of his fighting career, illustrating the long standing relationship between the trainer and the boxer.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing stated in a release that Ghami and Ayodele were close friends and team members who were great men. Jake Paul, who lost to Joshua by sixth round knockout on December 19 in Miami, posted on X that life is much more important than boxing, expressing prayers for the lost lives and everyone impacted by the tragic accident.

Joshua, who holds British citizenship but has Nigerian heritage through his parents, maintains strong family ties in Sagamu town, Ogun State, where the Joshua family lineage spans multiple generations. He visibly honors his Nigerian heritage with a tattoo of Africa specifically highlighting Nigeria on his right shoulder.

The boxer briefly attended boarding school in Nigeria at age 11 in Ikenne, located 53 miles from where the crash occurred, before returning to Britain at age 12. He returned to Nigeria for the first time in 17 years in 2019 ahead of a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Lagos Ibadan Expressway has recently been identified as the most dangerous road in Nigeria, with more than 600 fatalities over a period of 27 months, according to statistics reported by local media. Road accidents remain common in Nigeria, with the West African nation recording 5,421 deaths in 9,570 road accidents in 2024, according to data from its Federal Road Safety Commission.

Joshua is a two time former world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist who lost the world heavyweight title in 2021 to Oleksandr Usyk. The December 19 fight against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul marked his return from a 15 month layoff, with Joshua using the bout to regain sharpness in the ring.

The boxer has been in talks to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026, a matchup that would represent one of the most anticipated heavyweight contests in recent years. The extent to which the accident and its aftermath might affect those plans remains unclear as Joshua continues his recovery and processes the loss of his two close friends and longtime team members.

The Ogun State Police Command extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced. The command pledged to communicate further updates as the investigation progresses and the legal proceedings continue through the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed of the FRSC expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Joshua a speedy recovery. The FRSC emphasized that the primary causes of the crash, being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, underscore the need for stricter traffic enforcement and driver compliance with road safety regulations on Nigerian highways.