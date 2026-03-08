Dreams Hold Samartex as Timber Giants’ Winless Run Hits Five

FC Samartex 1996 were held to a goalless draw by Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi on Saturday in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 25 clash, extending the Timber Giants’ winless streak to five games.

Samartex dominated large spells of the match, particularly in the opening half, but struggled to convert their possession into clear-cut chances as Dreams maintained a disciplined defensive shape. Dreams adopted a cautious approach and relied on quick transitions, though they too found it difficult to seriously test the Samartex defence.

Dreams FC coach Wilfred Dormon acknowledged Samartex’s superiority in the first half but said halftime adjustments changed the dynamic. “It was a difficult game. Samartex were the better team in the first half. They created some chances but could not utilise them. It was a game of two halves, Samartex won the first half and we won the second half, so I am satisfied with the performance and the result,” he said.

Samartex assistant coach Henry Wellington pointed squarely at the club’s persistent attacking problem. “Goalscoring has been our problem since the start of the season. We will continue to work to find a solution to it,” he said after the final whistle.

Midfielder Samed Kyei, named man of the match despite the stalemate, echoed that frustration. “In the first half, we had several scoring opportunities but could not convert them. With time, we will find a solution to our scoring deficiencies,” he said.

The result leaves Samartex sixth on the table with 37 points, while Dreams climb to eleventh with 31 as they continue their push to stay clear of the relegation zone.