Dreams FC Break Winless Streak With Victory Over Nations

Dreams FC finally tasted victory in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, defeating Nations FC 2-0 at the Tuba AstroTurf on Saturday afternoon. The Still Believe Boys ended a frustrating five-match winless run that had left them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Ernest Appiah opened the scoring early in the match, finding the net in the seventh minute to give the home side a crucial lead. The early goal seemed to lift the weight off Dreams FC’s shoulders, allowing them to play with more confidence after weeks of mounting pressure.

After the interval, Suraj Seidu doubled the advantage in the 54th minute, effectively putting the game beyond Nations FC’s reach and securing Dreams FC’s first three points of the campaign. The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for coach Winfred Dormon, whose young squad had been showing promise despite their results.

The win lifts Dreams FC from 17th place to 13th on the league table with four points, providing much-needed breathing room as they look to build momentum. Their remarkable home form, which had seen them unbeaten in 11 consecutive league matches at Tuba before this season, appears to be returning at just the right moment.

For Nations FC, the defeat extends their own struggles. They remain winless in their last five matches and dropped to 12th place with five points. Coach Kassim Mingle’s side had warned before the match that Dreams FC would be desperate for a result, and those predictions proved accurate as the hosts dominated proceedings.

The contrasting emotions were evident at the final whistle. Dreams FC’s players and coaching staff celebrated a victory that could mark the turning point in their season, while Nations FC faces difficult questions about their form after winning just their opening match of the campaign.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC will hope to build on this result when they travel to face Aduana Stars in their next fixture. The challenge now is to convert this breakthrough into sustained consistency and climb further away from the danger zone.

Nations FC, meanwhile, will return home to host Eleven Wonders as they attempt to rediscover the form that saw them start the season with optimism. With both teams needing points for different reasons, Saturday’s encounter at Tuba delivered exactly what Dreams FC desperately required.