DRC Military Court Sentences Former President Kabila to Death for Treason

A military tribunal in Kinshasa has handed down a death sentence to Joseph Kabila, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)’s former president, after convicting him in absentia of treason, war crimes, and crimes against humanity linked to his alleged support for Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The verdict marks a dramatic escalation in the bitter political feud between Kabila, who governed the DRC from 2001 to 2019, and his successor Felix Tshisekedi. It also underscores how deeply the eastern rebellion has fractured the country’s political landscape.

Lieutenant General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, presiding over Tuesday’s proceedings, announced that Kabila had been found guilty on charges including murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection. The court applied Article 7 of the military penal code, imposing what Katalayi described as “the most severe” punishment available—execution.

Kabila did not attend the trial and had no legal representation during the proceedings. His whereabouts remain unclear, though he’s reportedly been living primarily in South Africa since 2023. Neither he nor his representatives have commented publicly on the verdict.

The court also ordered Kabila to pay approximately $50 billion in damages to the state and victims—a staggering sum that reflects the scale of destruction attributed to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

The case centers on allegations that Kabila provided support to M23, the rebel group that has seized control of much of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. The insurgency has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands this year alone, creating one of Africa’s most severe humanitarian crises.

When M23 forces moved toward Bukavu, the region’s second-largest city, in February, Tshisekedi publicly accused Kabila of sponsoring the rebellion during an address to the Munich Security Conference. That accusation appears to have provided political momentum for bringing formal charges.

Kabila has consistently denied any involvement with M23 and has dismissed the legal proceedings as politically motivated. He’s previously characterized the judiciary as weaponized against opposition figures, though he made that criticism before the death sentence was handed down.

The former president’s nearly two-decade rule ended only after deadly protests forced him from power. He subsequently entered an awkward power-sharing arrangement with Tshisekedi, but that alliance quickly deteriorated into open hostility.

In a peculiar development, Kabila appeared in the rebel-controlled city of Goma in May—a visit that raised eyebrows given the allegations now used to justify his conviction. What he was doing in territory held by forces he’s accused of backing remains unexplained.

The DRC lifted its moratorium on capital punishment in 2023, though no judicial executions have been carried out since. Whether this sentence will ever be enforced depends partly on whether Kabila can be apprehended, and partly on whether political winds shift in Kinshasa.

M23’s territorial gains have been substantial. The group now controls major portions of the resource-rich eastern provinces, territory that contains valuable minerals including coltan and gold. At least 773 people were killed when fighting intensified around Goma earlier this year, overwhelming medical facilities and creating supply shortages.

The humanitarian toll continues mounting. More than four million people were already displaced in eastern DRC before recent fighting pushed an additional 400,000 from their homes. Camps on Goma’s outskirts suffer from sexual violence, hunger, and disease despite aid organizations’ efforts.

The United States brokered a peace agreement between the warring parties in June, but sources indicate both sides are reinforcing positions and blaming each other for violating the accord. The ceasefire appears increasingly fragile as territorial control remains contested.

Rwanda’s alleged backing of M23 has strained relations across the region. The DRC severed diplomatic ties with Kigali following the January offensive on Goma, and tensions show no signs of easing. Rwanda denies supporting the rebels, though international observers have documented evidence to the contrary.

The death sentence against Kabila adds another volatile element to an already combustible situation. Whether it’s a legitimate judicial response to war crimes or a political maneuver by Tshisekedi’s government to neutralize a rival will likely be debated along partisan lines.

What’s certain is that eastern DRC’s population continues paying the price for a conflict that shows no signs of resolution. The verdict may satisfy those seeking accountability for the rebellion’s backers, but it does nothing to address the immediate security and humanitarian crisis facing millions of Congolese civilians.