Dramani Targets Clinical Edge as Hearts Face Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has identified improved finishing as the crucial factor for his team’s success as they prepare to welcome Ghana Premier League (GPL) returnees Eleven Wonders to the Accra Sports Stadium in Friday’s Week 3 encounter.

The Phobians currently sit in mid-table after securing their first victory of the 2025-26 season with a narrow 1-0 win over Dreams FC on Monday, having opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Hohoe United.

“I think being more clinical in front of goal means a lot because we need to intensify our efforts where we can try consistently, where we can stay very relevant and where we can keep our identity. We need that confidence of creating three chances and making all. I believe that with consistency, we will get there,” Dramani stated during his pre-match briefing.

The tactician’s emphasis on clinical finishing reflects Hearts of Oak’s struggle to convert chances into goals during the early stages of the season. Despite creating numerous opportunities, the Accra-based giants have managed just one goal in their opening two league fixtures.

This goal drought contrasts sharply with their impressive attacking display during the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament in August, where they scored seven goals across four matches, including victories over Heart of Lions (1-0) and rivals Asante Kotoko (2-0).

Dramani expressed satisfaction with Monday’s victory against Dreams FC but acknowledged that both he and his players need significant improvement as the season progresses. The coach’s honest assessment suggests ongoing tactical adjustments to maximize his squad’s attacking potential.

Friday’s 5:00 PM kickoff presents an opportunity for Hearts of Oak to build momentum against newly-promoted opposition. A victory would secure back-to-back wins and potentially elevate the Phobians temporarily to the top of the league standings, depending on other results.

Eleven Wonders return to Ghana’s top flight after earning promotion, bringing fresh enthusiasm but limited experience at the premier level. However, their coach Odartey Lamptey has expressed confidence in exploiting perceived weaknesses in the Hearts of Oak setup, adding tactical intrigue to the encounter.

The Accra Sports Stadium fixture represents more than points accumulation for Hearts of Oak, serving as a test of their championship credentials after years of underachievement. Dramani’s appointment marked a new chapter for the club, with expectations of restored glory matching their illustrious history.

The coach’s focus on consistency reflects understanding that sporadic brilliance cannot sustain title challenges. Hearts of Oak’s GHALCA Top 4 performances demonstrated their potential when operating at full capacity, suggesting the tools exist for improved league form.

Dramani’s assertion that “we need games and wins to build our confidence” highlights the psychological dimension of Hearts of Oak’s development under his guidance. The coach recognizes that attacking confidence grows through successful experiences rather than training ground repetition alone.

The technical team’s emphasis on finishing during training sessions indicates systematic preparation addressing specific weaknesses identified through match analysis. This methodical approach suggests Dramani’s commitment to evidence-based improvement rather than superficial tactical changes.

Friday’s encounter will test whether Hearts of Oak can translate training ground improvements into match-day efficiency. The presence of returning fans at the Accra Sports Stadium should provide additional motivation for players seeking to justify their professional status.

Eleven Wonders’ promotion story adds emotional complexity to the fixture, with the visitors determined to prove their top-flight credentials against established opposition. Their underdog status could inspire performances that exceed expectations, challenging Hearts of Oak’s tactical preparation.

The match outcome may influence both teams’ season trajectories, with Hearts of Oak seeking early-season momentum while Eleven Wonders aim to establish themselves as competitive rather than relegation candidates.

Dramani’s emphasis on maintaining identity while improving efficiency suggests a balanced approach that preserves Hearts of Oak’s traditional attacking philosophy while addressing contemporary tactical demands.