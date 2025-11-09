Dramani Insists Hearts Deserved Better Against Kotoko

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani maintained his team did not deserve to lose Sunday’s Super Clash against Asante Kotoko despite the 1 to 0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians suffered their first loss of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season in the Matchday 9 encounter, ending their unbeaten run under Dramani’s guidance.

Speaking in his post match interview, Dramani acknowledged the defeat but argued it failed to reflect the overall balance of play. “We lost. I think we didn’t deserve to lose, in my opinion, and everyone who observed the game, not just watching,” the former Kotoko tactician stated. The coach conceded, however, that his side underperformed in certain areas and must improve going forward.

The match’s decisive moment arrived just before halftime when referee Reginald Collins Amoah awarded Kotoko a penalty for a challenge inside the box by Amankwah Baafi on Peter Amidu Acquah. Guinean striker Morifing Donzo converted calmly from the spot to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead, scoring his first goal for the club in what proved to be the winning strike.

The penalty decision sparked considerable debate among supporters, with Hearts fans feeling aggrieved at the call. Dramani’s post match comments reflected the frustration felt by many Phobians, who believed their team had created enough opportunities to avoid defeat.

Hearts responded strongly in the second half, creating numerous chances to level the score. Raphael Amponsah tested Kotoko’s defense with a powerful long range effort, while a blocked pass nearly set up Hamza Issah for what could have been the equalizer. Despite sustained pressure from the home side, they could not find the back of the net.

The drama intensified during stoppage time when Mawuli Wayo appeared to have scored a spectacular equalizer for Hearts. However, after consultation between Amoah and his assistants, the goal was disallowed for offside, preserving Kotoko’s slender advantage and sealing three points for the visitors.

Statistical analysis showed Kotoko registered six shots compared to Hearts’ five, with the Porcupine Warriors managing three efforts on target while the Phobians mustered just one. Possession remained evenly contested throughout the 90 minutes, reflecting the competitive nature of the clash.

The loss leaves Hearts in fifth place on the league table with 16 points from nine matches. The Phobians had entered the contest sitting fourth with an impressive defensive record, having conceded just three goals in their opening eight fixtures. The defeat represents a significant setback for Dramani’s side, who had been building momentum under their new coach.

Dramani took charge at Hearts earlier this season and had overseen the club’s longest unbeaten streak since 2020. The former Ghana international brought tactical organization and renewed confidence to a squad that struggled in previous campaigns. His appointment generated optimism among supporters hoping for a return to championship contention.

The Super Clash marked the first meeting between Dramani and current Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito at the helm of Ghana’s two biggest clubs. Zito arrived at Kotoko in April 2025 and has installed tactical discipline across the squad, maintaining an unbeaten record in the league this season.

Kotoko’s victory extended their recent dominance over Hearts, marking their fourth win in the last five league encounters between the traditional rivals. The Porcupine Warriors moved to seventh position in the standings with 13 points, sitting five points behind the leaders despite having played three fewer matches due to Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup commitments.

Hearts’ home form has emerged as a concern this season. The Phobians boast 10 points from 12 in away games but managed just six points from five home matches prior to Sunday’s defeat, averaging below one point per game at the Accra Sports Stadium. The inability to dominate on familiar turf has frustrated fans and raised questions about the team’s approach at home.

Dramani acknowledged before the match that Kotoko represented a tough opponent with experience and pedigree. He emphasized the need for discipline and consistency, urging his players to stay true to their philosophy throughout the contest. The coach had expressed confidence that Hearts possessed the quality to neutralize any side in the league, including their archrivals.

The defeat ends what had been an encouraging start to the season for Hearts under Dramani’s leadership. The Phobians must now regroup quickly as they prepare to face Swedru All Blacks in midweek action. Kotoko, meanwhile, travel to Vision FC as they continue balancing domestic and continental commitments.

The Super Clash between Ghana’s two most successful clubs dates back to 1958 and continues generating intense passion among supporters nationwide. Sunday’s encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium drew thousands of fans eager to witness the latest chapter in this enduring rivalry, though the result left Hearts supporters disappointed and questioning what might have been.