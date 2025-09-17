Drake Spends Three Hours Dancing to Industrial Techno at Berlin’s Berghain

Canadian rap superstar Drake made an unexpected foray into Berlin’s underground techno scene, spending three hours on the dancefloor at the legendary Berghain club without security or VIP treatment, according to producer GORDO who documented the cultural crossover moment.

The producer formerly known as Carnage posted on social media that Drake joined him at the world-renowned techno institution, writing: “Would you go to berghain with me and Drizzy? And YES… we got in… by far one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed…. Drake in the crowd listening to techno with no security”

GORDO elaborated on X (formerly Twitter) that the pair “went to berghain last night no security and listened to industrial techno for about 3 hours” calling it “probably top 5 most insane nights of my life.”

The visit occurred during Drake’s current European tour, which includes multiple dates in Germany as part of his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU” tour. Drake is scheduled to perform at Berlin’s Uber Arena on September 11, 12 and 14, 2025, marking his first European performances in six years.

Berghain, housed in a former East Berlin power plant, maintains strict policies including complete photography and video bans, allowing the artists to experience the club authentically without documentation. The venue’s reputation as a “temple of electronic music” attracts international celebrities, though few venture onto the main dancefloor without security arrangements.

GORDO, who has produced Drake tracks including “Sideways” and “Healing,” represents a bridge between hip-hop and electronic music scenes. His transformation from trap music producer Carnage to house and techno artist GORDO reflects broader genre convergence in contemporary music.

The producer’s social media posts emphasized the democratic nature of Berghain’s atmosphere, where Drake reportedly told him “everyone is so nice here, the dance community is so positive” while experiencing Berlin’s techno culture without celebrity treatment.

German media outlets including T-Online and Tagesspiegel reported the club visit, though noted the absence of photographic evidence due to Berghain’s strict no-camera policy. The venue’s legendary door policy and photography restrictions create an environment where even global superstars can experience music authentically.

Drake’s techno exploration comes as electronic music increasingly influences mainstream hip-hop production, with artists like Travis Scott and Kanye West incorporating industrial and techno elements into their work. His willingness to spend hours listening to industrial techno suggests genuine interest in electronic music’s underground roots.

GORDO’s documentation of the visit highlights his role in facilitating cross-genre collaboration and cultural exchange. His TARAKA event series has brought house music to various international locations, demonstrating commitment to expanding electronic music’s reach beyond traditional boundaries.

The Berghain visit represents Drake’s broader engagement with European culture during his extended tour, which continues through September with performances across multiple German cities before concluding in Hamburg. His presence at one of techno’s most revered institutions signals potential future collaborations between hip-hop and electronic music scenes.

Berlin’s techno community has historically embraced inclusivity and musical exploration, making Berghain an appropriate venue for Drake’s genre-crossing experience. The club’s no-photography policy ensured authentic engagement with the music rather than social media documentation.