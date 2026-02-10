Drake Loses One Million Dollars on Super Bowl Patriots Bet

Canadian rapper Drake lost one million United States dollars (USD) after backing the New England Patriots to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, extending a documented pattern of unsuccessful high stakes sports wagers that have fueled speculation about a Drake curse among betting observers.

The Seahawks dominated the Patriots in a crushing 29-13 match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, eliminating Drake’s opportunity to collect an estimated 2.95 million USD payout. The 39 year old Grammy Award winning musician shared his betting slip on Instagram on February 7, 2026, writing, Bet against me if you dare alongside a screenshot showing his one million USD moneyline wager placed through cryptocurrency betting platform Stake.

Drake has a business partnership with Stake, an online sportsbook, and regularly shares major sports wagers publicly through social media platforms. The Patriots entered Super Bowl LX as underdogs against the Seahawks, making Drake’s confidence particularly notable given New England’s underdog status.

The Seahawks celebrated their victory as they marked the first time taking home the Lombardi Trophy since 2014. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 35 yards and received Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw two touchdowns but suffered two interceptions during the championship match.

The loss represents another entry in Drake’s extensive public betting record that has generated substantial online discussion. TheDrakeCurse.com, a site described as an independent investigation into Canadian musical artist Drake’s betting habits, claims Drake has wagered 46.9 million USD across 84 bets, of which he has won 30 and lost 54.

Drake lost 60,000 USD to fellow rapper French Montana over the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals in 2016. He placed one million USD on the National Hockey League (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs only for them to lose to the Florida Panthers in 2025. Before the 2025 Super Bowl, Drake placed a seven figure sum on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the championship, but they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2022, Drake lost two million USD after wagering on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Israel Adesanya, a Nigerian New Zealand competitor, to defeat Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira in November that year. Drake hoped to collect 2.9 million USD, but Pereira won via technical knockout in the fifth round to claim the UFC middleweight title.

Drake addressed the Drake curse narrative in a 2025 Instagram video, stating the phenomenon amused him rather than concerned him. He referenced the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship victory as evidence contradicting curse claims, noting that if a curse existed, forward Kawhi Leonard would not have made the crucial shot that helped defeat the Golden State Warriors.

The Rich Baby Daddy musician acknowledged his flawed sports betting record, admitting predictions represent not my gift. He stated that Drake curse believers will likely find plenty more content in the future to confirm their theories because, for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out.

Drake did not make a Super Bowl bet public last year when the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs, in the wake of his heated rap battle with the game’s halftime show performer, Kendrick Lamar. The 2026 Super Bowl featured Bad Bunny performing at halftime.

Drake maintains substantial wealth despite betting losses. Forbes estimates his net worth at approximately 49 million USD, suggesting one million USD wagers represent manageable financial exposure relative to overall assets. The musician continues posting high value sports wagers publicly despite accumulating losses documented across multiple platforms tracking his betting activity.

Actor Mark Wahlberg, a lifelong Patriots supporter, commented on Drake’s Instagram post writing Smart Man before the game, expressing alignment with the rapper’s prediction. Social media users responded with skepticism given Drake’s betting history, with one comment accumulating over 11,000 likes stating, Yup we know how this goes.

The Seahawks victory marked quarterback Sam Darnold’s first Super Bowl championship. Darnold became the first quarterback in the star-studded 2018 draft class, which included Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, to win the big game. Darnold spent eight seasons across various teams before landing with Seattle.

Drake previously won a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, placing 1.15 million USD on the Chiefs and aligning with supporters of pop musician Taylor Swift, who maintains a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The musician’s betting partnership with Stake involves promoting the platform through social media posts documenting major wagers on high profile sporting events. Cryptocurrency based betting platforms have expanded marketing efforts through celebrity partnerships, leveraging social media reach to attract customers despite regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions.

Super Bowl LX drew millions of viewers worldwide to watch the championship match between the Patriots and Seahawks. The 2027 Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the shared home venue of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.