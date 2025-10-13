Drake Defamation Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Dismissed

A federal judge has thrown out Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us, ruling the controversial lyrics constituted protected artistic opinion rather than factual accusations.

District Judge Jeannette Vargas issued her decision on Thursday, October 9, concluding that Lamar’s lyrics calling Drake a “certified pedophile” were rhetorical hyperbole within the context of a rap battle and therefore not actionable under defamation law.

The dismissal marks a significant moment in what the judge herself called one of hip hop’s most infamous rivalries. Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Graham, had sued his own record label in January, arguing that UMG defamed him by publishing and promoting a song containing what he characterized as false allegations about criminal conduct.

Judge Vargas rejected the suit in a written opinion that began by citing “the vitriolic war of words” and describing the case as arising “from perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history”. Her reasoning centered on how reasonable listeners would interpret provocative language within the established conventions of hip hop diss tracks.

The judge noted that listeners would not expect “accurate factual reporting” from a diss track “replete with profanity, trash talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language”. That context, she determined, transformed even serious accusations into nonactionable artistic expression.

Drake’s legal team had argued that UMG launched a campaign to make Not Like Us go viral despite knowing it contained defamatory content. The lawsuit claimed the song spread a false and malicious narrative that exposed Drake to public ridicule and potential vigilante justice.

But Judge Vargas found that argument unpersuasive when examined against the broader history of the dispute between the two rappers. She pointed out that Drake himself had engaged in similar rhetorical tactics, heavily implying in his own tracks that Lamar was a domestic abuser and questioning the paternity of one of Lamar’s children.

More significantly, the judge noted that Drake had essentially invited the very accusations he later sued over. In the track Taylor Made Freestyle, Drake used an AI-generated voice of Tupac Shakur to advise Lamar on battle strategy, specifically suggesting he “talk about him likin’ young girls, that’s a gift from me.”

That lyric became particularly relevant to the court’s analysis. When Lamar responded with “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young” in Not Like Us, Judge Vargas determined this was clearly part of a competitive “war of words” between two artists that a reasonable listener would understand as artistic expression rather than literal accusation.

The ruling represents a clear win for artistic freedom in hip hop, where diss tracks have long employed extreme language and serious accusations as competitive tools rather than factual claims. It’s a distinction that matters legally, even if it feels uncomfortable culturally.

Not Like Us became one of 2024’s biggest songs, winning five Grammy Awards and featuring prominently in Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2025. The track’s success complicated Drake’s legal position, as its widespread reception as entertainment rather than investigative journalism supported UMG’s defense.

Universal Music Group, which represents both rappers, expressed satisfaction with the outcome. A company spokesperson called the lawsuit “an affront to all artists and their creative expression” and said it never should have reached court. The statement emphasized UMG’s continued commitment to promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career despite the legal dispute.

Drake’s team announced plans to appeal the decision, suggesting they believe higher courts might view the case differently. That appeal faces significant obstacles given the judge’s thorough analysis of hip hop conventions and the specific context of this rivalry.

The case raised uncomfortable questions about where artistic expression ends and actionable defamation begins. In most contexts, calling someone a pedophile would clearly constitute defamation if false. But hip hop diss tracks operate under different norms, where extreme accusations serve competitive rather than informational purposes.

Judge Vargas’s ruling acknowledged this distinction while recognizing that reasonable people might find it unsatisfying. The accusations in Not Like Us are serious regardless of artistic context. But legal standards for defamation require consideration of genre conventions, audience expectations, and the broader circumstances surrounding disputed statements.

Drake’s decision to sue his own label added unusual complexity to the case. Most artists in similar situations might criticize their label privately or seek contractual remedies, but pursuing public litigation against the company that distributes your music creates obvious tensions.

The dismissal leaves several questions unresolved about hip hop’s boundaries and label responsibilities. Should record companies exercise editorial judgment over diss track content? Do artists have recourse when rivals use their platforms for particularly damaging accusations? Can competitive trash talking cross lines that warrant legal intervention?

Judge Vargas’s ruling doesn’t answer those broader questions definitively, but it does establish that traditional hip hop battle dynamics receive First Amendment protection even when the language gets extreme. That protection extends to the labels that distribute such music, at least when the artistic context is clear.

For Lamar, who has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, the dismissal removes legal uncertainty that might have complicated future creative decisions. For Drake, it represents a setback in attempting to use defamation law to address rap battle defeats, though his appeal rights remain.

The case will likely influence how artists and labels approach similar disputes going forward, even if it doesn’t definitively settle all relevant questions. What’s clear is that courts will consider genre conventions and artistic context carefully before allowing defamation claims based on diss track lyrics, however serious the accusations might appear in isolation.