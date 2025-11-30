Dr Zaato Calls for Accountability in Public Office

Policy analyst and senior lecturer Dr. Joshua Zaato has emphasized that Ghana must take accountability seriously, both during and after political administrations, if the country wants to strengthen its democracy and prevent future scandals. Speaking on Keypoints on TV3 on November 29, he addressed recent controversies involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the ongoing Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) related case, arguing that public officials must understand that their actions will always be subject to scrutiny.

Dr. Zaato framed accountability as a non negotiable pillar of democratic governance, stating that anyone who takes an oath of office must know that a day will come when they take another oath to account for their actions. He noted that state officials must always be prepared to justify their decisions and stewardship. According to him, democratic systems only thrive when citizens can trust that every public office holder is subject to scrutiny.

The University of Ghana lecturer explained that accountability is a constant in democracy, and powerful people must be held to account whether in office or out of office. He stressed the need for leaders to recognize that public office comes with responsibility, both during and after their tenure. This perspective comes amid national debates about how effectively Ghana holds former officials accountable for their actions while in government positions.

Turning to government expenditure, Dr. Zaato questioned the value Ghana receives from maintaining certain public offices, arguing that some institutions offer little measurable benefit to the average citizen. He called for a comprehensive value for money analysis of state institutions that drain resources without delivering meaningful impact. If you do a simple value for money analysis, Ghana is making a loss, he stated.

Dr. Zaato suggested that Ghana should scrap offices that provide minimal returns and channel the funds into things citizens actually feel, such as roads, markets, buffer stock, and support for farmers. His comments reflect growing concerns about the efficiency of public spending and whether taxpayer money is being allocated to areas that directly improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians. The lecturer argued that Ghana must re evaluate state institutions and make difficult decisions about which ones truly serve the national interest.

He further highlighted the role of trust and leadership within state institutions, stressing that cooperation from officers is not automatic. According to him, effective leadership fosters unity and responsiveness, especially within the security and civil service sectors. Cooperation is earned, like respect, Dr. Zaato explained. If you have good relationships and good leadership, officers will put everything down and help you immediately. If they don’t trust you, they will delay you.

The political science lecturer’s comments come as Ghana grapples with multiple accountability challenges involving high profile corruption allegations and debates over institutional effectiveness. His remarks about cooperation within state institutions appear particularly relevant given recent discussions about whether security agencies cooperated with the OSP during investigations into alleged corruption by former government officials.

Dr. Zaato has been a consistent voice calling for improved governance standards in Ghana. He recently criticized what he described as political patronage turning state owned enterprises (SOEs) into cash cows for politicians, warning that the practice threatens Ghana’s economic stability if left unchecked. His assessment came amid mounting evidence of financial mismanagement across public institutions revealed in recent Auditor General reports.

The academic noted that when appointments to SOE leadership positions depend more on political loyalty than professional competence, accountability suffers. Recent reports have exposed irregularities totaling billions of cedis, with the National Service Authority alone accounting for 2.5 billion cedis in questionable transactions between 2018 and 2024. The Electricity Company of Ghana was found to have under declared revenue by 2.95 billion cedis and underpaid 1.29 billion cedis to SOEs and independent power producers.

Dr. Zaato has emphasized that many SOEs have adequate systems in place, but the problem lies in their selective application. When officials can bypass controls with impunity, no amount of investment in technology or procedures will prevent abuse, he stated. The missing ingredient, according to him, is consequences for violations. His characterization of SOEs as milking cows for politicians captures what he describes as an uncomfortable truth about how these institutions have evolved.

The lecturer also recently criticized the government for what he described as flip flopping and hypocrisy in its policy implementations, particularly regarding the two year contract extension given to Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu. He noted this decision came despite an earlier government directive halting contract appointments for retired public servants. While acknowledging the president’s need for freedom to make national security decisions, Dr. Zaato argued the reversal makes the government appear inconsistent.

He questioned what the government’s actual policy on post retirement contracts is, stating that policy clarity helps people understand government positions and prevents speculation about motives behind appointments. There should be policy clarity, he stressed, noting that inconsistency allows people to read innuendos and motives into appointments. He emphasized that whenever the secretary to the president issues a statement, citizens should be able to take it as a solid position.

Dr. Zaato previously questioned the government’s decision to abolish the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy, arguing that the funds could have supported critical national programmes. Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints, he stated he would not have removed the levy and that the money could have supported the Big Push infrastructure programme and helped farmers experiencing glut across the country. The levy was a one percent charge on VAT exclusive goods and services introduced by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in 2021.

The policy analyst’s consistent focus on accountability, institutional effectiveness and evidence based policymaking has made him a prominent voice in Ghana’s governance debates. His research background in governance and state owned enterprises gives his warnings particular weight as Ghana seeks to strengthen democratic institutions and improve public sector performance. He has repeatedly emphasized that until political leaders demonstrate willingness to prioritize institutional integrity over patronage networks, patterns of corruption and inefficiency will likely continue.

Dr. Zaato maintains that the real test of any government is not what it says about fighting corruption but whether it applies accountability standards equally, regardless of political affiliation or personal connections. He argues that strengthening accountability mechanisms and ensuring consequences for violations are essential steps toward building public trust in government institutions. According to him, Ghana’s democratic progress depends on leaders recognizing that public office is a sacred trust that comes with obligations extending beyond their time in power.