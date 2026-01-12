Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Deliberate Leadership Cultivation at 2026 JLC Conference

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has urged leaders to make the conscious development of future strategic minds and innovators a priority.

Addressing attendees on the opening day of the 13th Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) on Monday, January 12, 2026, Dr. Siaw Agyepong underscored the critical role of purposeful leadership development. Drawing from Psalm 90:1-8, he framed the conference’s theme, “Building tomorrow’s leaders today.”

“Leadership is about responsibility, it’s about preparing the next generation with capacity, strength and passion,” he stated.

He described the event as a vital space for growth, urging participants to actively engage.

“This conference is a leadership laboratory, a platform for corporate learning, where we discuss strategy, culture, performance, innovation, and people development,” he stressed.

He further insisted that proactive effort was non-negotiable, adding that: “The Next Generation of strategic thinkers, innovators, and managing directors must not emerge accidentally; it must be intentional, and intentionally developed.”

Reflecting on Jospong Group’s journey from a modest printing operation in 1995 to a multinational entity active in over twenty-five (25) African countries and abroad, Dr. Siaw Agyepong tied past success to future preparedness.

He asserted that nurturing leadership is essential for adapting to dynamic conditions. “If we embrace this business, then our group will continue to strive for excellence in countless changing markets, technologies, or environments.”

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group also extended thanks to President John Dramani Mahama, various government officials, and key partners for their sustained support.

“I extend my appreciation to all who have contributed to our growth,” he said. “I thank the entire staff members of Jospong Group, private sector partners, government agencies, and district assemblies for their commitment and support,” he gladly expressed.

In a separate address, marketing expert, Professor Robert Hinson, highlighted the drivers of sustainable business achievement.

Speaking on “Innovating from within- entrepreneurship and creative leadership,” he placed integrity at the foundation, noting its importance for trust and long-term viability.

He also championed a mindset of innovation, remarking, “We need new innovation so we can be sharp. Innovation doesn’t start with five billion dollars. It starts with fresh ideas. Resourcefulness matters more than resources.”

Prof. Hinson called on business leaders to cultivate courage, spot market opportunities, and train their teams to do the same. Emphasizing collective effort, he added, “We grow through Partnerships. Nobody does anything alone anymore.” He advised leaders to value external perspectives, invest in their teams, and foster an entrepreneurial culture.

The JLC is a yearly gathering hosted by the Jospong Group, dedicated to the advancement of leadership capabilities, and this year’s them is: Building Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.”