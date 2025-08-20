Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu declines calls to contest Tamale Central by-election, urges repeal of dual citizenship law

The Economic Advisor to the Finance Minister, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has turned down calls for him to contest the upcoming Tamale Central by-election, following the passing of Hon. Ibrahim Murtala.

In a social media post, Dr. Iddrisu expressed his deep respect for the late legislator, praying for Allah to grant him eternal rest in paradise.

He explained that after careful reflection and consultation with his lawyer, it was clear that stepping in to replace the late MP was not part of the divine plan at least for now.

Dr. Iddrisu, however, used the opportunity to appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s two-thirds majority in Parliament to fulfil a key campaign promise in the Resetting Ghana Manifesto 2024.

He specifically called for the repeal of the law that prevents dual citizens from contesting Parliamentary elections, describing it as a crucial step towards inclusivity in Ghana’s democracy.

The economist expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister, Dr. Ato Forson, for his guidance, and to Hon. Aduna Gangdu, whom he described as a consistent source of support since his father entrusted him to his care.

He also expressed gratitude to the grassroots supporters of the National Democratic Congress who have been encouraging him to enter the Parliamentary race, assuring them of his appreciation but reiterating that this is not the divine time for him to serve as an MP.

The Tamale Central seat became vacant following the death of Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Murtala, prompting preparations for a by-election.